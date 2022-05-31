Timeform profile record-breaking jockey Hollie Doyle, who will have just her third ride in a British classic when Nashwa lines up in Friday's Cazoo Oaks at Epsom.

From a background in pony racing, Hollie Doyle had ambitions to be a jump jockey like one of her heroes Nina Carberry but ‘never quite grew big enough’ and instead started out in her teens with an amateur licence on the Flat. Initially with David Evans, her very first ride was a winning one on The Mongoose in a lady riders’ contest at Salisbury in May 2013. Having served her apprenticeship with Richard Hannon, Doyle rode out her claim in 2017, her 59 wins that season putting her third in the apprentice ranks. A big boost to Doyle’s career came when linking up with another of racing’s rising stars Archie Watson in 2019. That season, Doyle finished ninth in the calendar year jockeys’ table with 116 winners, becoming the third woman to ride more than 100 winners in a season on the Flat after Hayley Turner and Josephine Gordon and breaking the latter’s record of 106.

Doyle improved on that score again in 2020 when setting a new record with 151 winners. Only Ben Curtis had more winners than her in the calendar year and she finished fourth in the Flat jockeys’ championship which ran from June 1 to the end of the turf season. Archie Watson again provided more of Doyle’s winners that year than anyone else, but more than 50 different trainers in total contributed to her tally, among them John Gosden and Sir Michael Stoute. It’s high-profile successes rather than cumulative totals that tend to make headlines and there was no shortage of such moments for Doyle in 2020. She became only the third woman to ride a winner at Royal Ascot when successful on Scarlet Dragon in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes and then claimed her first Group race when Dame Malliot won the Princess of Wales’s Stakes.

Doyle also rode a five-timer on a card televised by ITV at Windsor when one of those winners, Extra Elusive in the Group 3 Winter Hill Stakes, came in the colours of Derby-winning owner Imad Al Sagar to whom she became retained jockey earlier that summer. Doyle had won another Group Three, the Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock, on the same horse earlier in the month. The highlight of Doyle’s year came on Champions Day at Ascot when Trueshan’s wide-margin win in the Long Distance Cup was quickly followed by the Watson-trained Glen Shiel holding on by a nose to become the jockey’s first Group One winner in the Champions Sprint Stakes. Wider recognition for Doyle’s remarkable achievements followed later in 2020 when she was crowned the Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year, while she also took third place – behind Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson – in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Never one for resting on her laurels, Doyle kicked off 2021 with a notable international success when guiding the Willie Mullins-trained True Self to victory in the Neom Turf Cup in Riyadh, a race worth £437,956 to the winner. Back on home soil, the partnership between Doyle and Trueshan continued to go from strength to strength, the pair teaming up to win the Goodwood Cup – the second Group One success of the rider’s career – before later defending their Long Distance Cup crown. Doyle also struck at Royal Ascot for a second time when Amtiyaz won the Copper Horse Stakes. Those three wins contributed to another personal-best tally for Doyle who ended the calendar year with 172 winners in Britain, a tally surpassed by only two riders in 2021. One of them was champion jockey Oisin Murphy (183) and the other was Doyle’s now-husband Tom Marquand (176), with whom she tied the knot in March this year.

If that was a memorable day, then there could be more to come for Doyle in the coming weeks and months. It won’t be long before attentions turn to Royal Ascot and the plum ride on Trueshan in the Gold Cup. He is now a general 3/1 chance after making a winning return in the Listed Further Flight Stakes at Nottingham in April, though whether he takes his chance at all will be dictated by the ground (yet to race on ground firmer than good). In the meantime, Doyle can look forward to just her third ride in a British classic when Nashwa lines up in Friday’s Cazoo Oaks at Epsom. No female rider has ever won a British classic and Doyle’s previous mounts – Sherbet Lemon in the Oaks and Interpretation in the St Leger, both in 2021 – both finished unplaced, but Nashwa looks a filly with a serious chance judged on the impression she created when winning a Listed race at Newbury last time.

