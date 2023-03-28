Hollie Doyle is set to make her return from over two months on the sidelines at Newcastle on Friday, before heading to Doncaster for the start of the Flat turf season in Britain this weekend.

The record-breaking rider took a crashing fall from The Perfect Crown at Wolverhampton on January 17, both fracturing and dislocating her elbow, as well as suffering ligament damage. Doyle is thrilled to have have won her race against time to be fit for the new turf campaign, though, and will first blow away the cobwebs on the all-weather in the north east. “Getting back for the start of the turf season was kind of a target for me and thankfully I’ve had the go-ahead,” she said. “I’m looking forward to getting back in the saddle and doing what I love really.