Hollie Doyle is set to make her return from over two months on the sidelines at Newcastle on Friday, before heading to Doncaster for the start of the Flat turf season in Britain this weekend.
The record-breaking rider took a crashing fall from The Perfect Crown at Wolverhampton on January 17, both fracturing and dislocating her elbow, as well as suffering ligament damage.
Doyle is thrilled to have have won her race against time to be fit for the new turf campaign, though, and will first blow away the cobwebs on the all-weather in the north east.
“Getting back for the start of the turf season was kind of a target for me and thankfully I’ve had the go-ahead,” she said. “I’m looking forward to getting back in the saddle and doing what I love really.
“It’ll be good to get back to work. I know it’s been a long time, but I’ve always had it in my head that it could have been a lot worse. It’s sorted now, so hopefully I get a clean run at things now. A big thank you goes to Oaksey House and the Injured Jockeys Fund who have got me here.”
Doyle is poised to make her comeback aboard the Archie Watson-trained Rhythm N Hooves at Newcastle, while her weekend rides at Doncaster look set to include Richard Spencer’s Revich in the Lincoln and Wilderness Girl, trained by Adrian Nicholls, in the Cammidge Trophy.
“I think Archie has got a runner at Newcastle and he thought it would be a good idea for me to go up there and ride that one and then I can go on to Doncaster,” Doyle added.
“Obviously declarations aren’t done yet, but I’m down on Revich in the Lincoln, which is good. It’s great that Richard is supporting me as he’s been very good to me over the last few years.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org