Racing tips: Free preview & best bets for Saturday March 13

While it may not win any prizes for originality, Gary Moore’s Natural History really does look a blot on the handicap in the Paddy Power Imperial Cup at Sandown.

Moore made his name winning these valuable prizes with unexposed young hurdlers, and Natural History really fits the bill.

Although in truth, we know far more about him than many of the handicappers Moore has worked his magic with, given he was a very capable Flat performer for Andrew Balding and sported the Queen’s silks.

He actually only ran seven times on the level for Balding, but showed plenty of ability – despite missing two years of his career.

Last sighted finishing second to a rejuvenated Euchen Glen in the St Simon Stakes at Newbury, it was disappointing he could only finish second on his first two outings over hurdles.

However, the key factor there was the ground. Soft on his hurdling debut when narrowly beaten at Plumpton and heavy at Wincanton when the smart Lucky One beat him by 20 lengths.

Allotted a mark of 116 following those runs, he returned to Plumpton, crucially on good ground, and fairly bolted up, making a mockery of his rating and it is no surprise he has been put up 16lb.

As he was rated 101 on the Flat, though, there should still be more to come and the evidence of past runnings tells us we should be looking at the lower end of the weights in this race.

The EBF Paddy Power “National Hunt” Novices’ Handicap Final has a fairly rich history and the last two winners, Rendlesham victor Third Wind and Relkeel winner McFabulous, are certainly doing its reputation no harm.

In contrast to the Imperial Cup, though, a big weight is certainly no barrier to success in this and Martinhal fits the bill.

David Pipe is having a good season and this six-year-old has won twice since a wind operation.

He beat Karl Phillipe by half a length when looking beaten on more than one occasion and then defied a penalty to beat the highly regarded Solwara One.

That same afternoon Karl Phillipe actually won a different division of the same race in a marginally quicker time but Martinhal was carrying more weight and, crucially, looks sure to be suited better by the step up in trip. The forecast rain will not go amiss, either.

Miss Lamb is rather unfortunate to not still be unbeaten but can get back to winning ways in the British Stallion Studs EBF Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat Race.

Trained by Jedd O’Keeffe, she won an all-weather bumper at Newcastle and then returned following almost a year off to win at Wetherby.

Last time out she had the misfortune of bumping into Pam Sly’s freakishly good four-year-old Eileendover in a similar race at Market Rasen and while no match for her, she did finish in front of Willie Mullins’ Grangee who paid the form a huge compliment by winning at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Highland Dress is building up a very consistent profile on the all-weather for Archie Watson.

In seven outings he has only been out of the first two twice and the former John Oxx inmate looks to still be improving.

His victory over the smart Shine So Bright in November suggested as much and he then won a handicap off 102 which takes some doing.

There was no disgrace in going down by half a length to the smart Khuzaam last time out, running right up to his mark, and he should take all the beating in the Bombardier Lady Wulfruna Stakes at Wolverhampton.

Richard Fahey has wasted no time in making use of the excellent Laura Pearson’s 5lb claim following a return from a winter break and that makes Tadleel the one to be on in the Bombardier British-Hopped Amber Beer Lincoln Trial Handicap.

He has won his last two and gone up 8lb in the process, but Pearson’s allowance helps offset the bulk of that and he is clearly at the top of his game.

Elsewhere, Hooper can give Nicky Henderson a boost ahead of a big week by winning the Follow At mansionbet This Cheltmas Novices’ Hurdle at Hereford.