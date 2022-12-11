Queen Mother Champion Chase hero Energumene made a successful start to his campaign when repeating last year's win in the Bar One Racing Hill Way Chase.

Willie Mullins' star two-miler won the Cork Grade Two in good style 12 months ago and repeated the dose under a confident Paul Townend, who barely had a moments' concern out in front throughout the five-runner contest. Energumene (1/9 favourite) settled into a nice rhythm at the head of affairs early on, three or four lengths ahead of Epson Du Houx in second and Master McShee third. Townend turned the screw on the far side of the course and although fiddly at one of the ditches in the back straight, he continued to pour it on from his inferior rivals and ultimately came right away to record a bloodless success over Epsom Du Houx in second. Rated 180 with Timeform, the eight-year-old son of Denham Red was taking his overall chase record to eight wins from nine starts, the sole defeat coming in last season's Clarence House Chase, when beaten a length by a rallying Shishin at Ascot. He went on to win the Champion Chase at Cheltenham before following up at the Punchestown Festival later in the spring and appears to have returned as good as ever on Sunday's evidence. Sky Bet reacted by clipping the winner to 5/6 favourite for a repeat win in the Wednesday highlight at the Festival in March, with Betfair even more impressed after they went 4/5.

Mullins said: “I was a little worried passing the winning post the first time as his eye was caught by something. The end result was great but I don’t know if he was feeling something or was looking at the gate or crossing the road, but definitely I wasn’t happy with the way he went around the bend passing the stands. “Paul thought he was idling in front – he was probably in front on his own and there was nothing to make him race. He loves jumping, has a great appetite for it and you are lucky when you have a horse like that. “We won’t make any plans, he is in at Christmas, at the Dublin Racing Festival and the Ascot race is there but we won’t make any decision until we see how he comes out of this."