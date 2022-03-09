Exciting novice hurdler Hillcrest has been pleasing connections in additional schooling sessions with Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett.

The towering Hillcrest, who sports the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings, landed the Grade Two Prestige Novices’ Hurdle on his last outing at Haydock, having previously lost his unbeaten record when unseating Richard Patrick after being hampered by a faller in the Classic Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham. The seven-year-old is entered in both the two-mile-five-furlong Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle and the Albert Bartlett over three miles at next week’s Cheltenham Festival, with trainer Henry Daly admitting the shorter race is all but ruled out. While the handler is uncertain as to whether Hillcrest will turn up at Prestbury Park at all, having run – and won – on February 19, he has been pleased that the additional schooling sessions with top eventer Collett have given him more experience.

