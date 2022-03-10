Henry Daly has given Hillcrest the green light to run in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham next week.

The giant seven-year-old is unbeaten over hurdles when he has completed and had been towards the head of the betting for the three-mile event even before Minella Crooner’s withdrawal on Wednesday. Daly had been weighing up his options with Aintree also in the mix but following some extensive schooling this week he is now happy to seek a first Grade One success since Mighty Man’s Long Walk Hurdle in 2006. “We came to the conclusion that if the horse is well, which I think he is, the plan is to run in the Albert Bartlett,” Daly told Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast.

Talking Points | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Previews