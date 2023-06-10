Midnight Affair ran out a ready winner of the Hilary Needler Trophy Fillies' Conditions Stakes at Beverley.

The daughter of Dark Angel was a well backed 5/6 favourite and was settled nicely off the early pace by Danny Tudhope. He asked her to quicken passing the two-furlong pole and she was in front inside the distance to beat the running-on Flight Of Bermuda (9/2) by a length-and-a-quarter. Tallulabelle (33/1) was a neck further away in third. Paddy Power cut the winner to 8/1 from 11/1 for the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and 10/1 from 12s for the Albany.

