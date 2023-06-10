Midnight Affair ran out a ready winner of the Hilary Needler Trophy Fillies' Conditions Stakes at Beverley.
The daughter of Dark Angel was a well backed 5/6 favourite and was settled nicely off the early pace by Danny Tudhope.
He asked her to quicken passing the two-furlong pole and she was in front inside the distance to beat the running-on Flight Of Bermuda (9/2) by a length-and-a-quarter.
Tallulabelle (33/1) was a neck further away in third.
Paddy Power cut the winner to 8/1 from 11/1 for the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and 10/1 from 12s for the Albany.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
"I broke OK this time and got a nice lead through the race and was always confident I'd pick them up and she did. Off the back of her last run we were hopeful as she's a nice filly who has improved a lot," the winning rider told Racing TV.
"I was holding on to plenty and she was doing what she had to do in front. There's more to come."
Fahey added: “We do like an her an awful lot at home, she always works really well. We feel she’s still learning. The better ones don’t always come off the bridle, but she’s learning and that was a good performance. She’s very uncomplicated, we’re very happy with her. Steve Parkin is very keen to go for the Queen Mary and that’s where we’ll aim with her. He won it last year, it’s his race now!”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org