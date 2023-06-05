The daughter of Kodiac, owned by by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, has made a big impression when winning her two career starts to date at Salisbury and Windsor.

She features among 17 entries for the weekend feature and Munir told sportinglife.com: “We’ve been thrilled by Relief Rally’s two wins this spring. Whilst the Queen Mary is an option for her, we are seriously considering the Hillary Needler Trophy at Beverley for her next run. Decisions on Royal Ascot are on hold until after then.”

Potential opponents for William Haggas’ charge at the East Yorkshire track include Midnight Mile, a very promising second to Soprano on her debut at Newmarket last month and Lily Agnes winner Ziggy’s Phoenix.