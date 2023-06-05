Sporting Life
Relief Rally makes a winning debut at Windsor
Relief Rally makes a winning debut at Windsor

Hilary Needler Trophy preview: Relief Rally set to run

By David Ord
14:33 · MON June 05, 2023

Relief Rally is set to put her unbeaten record on the line in Saturday’s Hilary Needler Trophy at Beverley.

The daughter of Kodiac, owned by by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, has made a big impression when winning her two career starts to date at Salisbury and Windsor.

She features among 17 entries for the weekend feature and Munir told sportinglife.com: “We’ve been thrilled by Relief Rally’s two wins this spring. Whilst the Queen Mary is an option for her, we are seriously considering the Hillary Needler Trophy at Beverley for her next run. Decisions on Royal Ascot are on hold until after then.”

Potential opponents for William Haggas’ charge at the East Yorkshire track include Midnight Mile, a very promising second to Soprano on her debut at Newmarket last month and Lily Agnes winner Ziggy’s Phoenix.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

