Highland Charge edged out Vina Ardanza in a dramatic finish to the Grade Three Bar One Racing Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle at Naas.
There was little between the pair in the closing stages, and they did come close together, with Highland Charge (10-1) crossing the line a head to the good.
Sean Flanagan had the Noel Meade-trained Highland Charge in second place as Deploy The Getaway set the pace. The race was wide open at the second last with Vina Ardanza making stealthy progress on the far rail.
Deploy The Getaway looked the meat in the sandwich as Highland Charge and Vina Ardanza made their challenges, leaving those two to battle it out after being short of room between the last two flights. Slip Of The Tongue was two and a quarter lengths away in third place.
The result was allowed to stand following a stewards’ inquiry.
Flanagan said: “We got close after the last, but I won cosy enough. He was good here the last day in what was a nice enough maiden.
“The slower ground today was a big help to him. He’s a lovely horse.”
