Highfield Princess team opt for Hong Kong trip

The popular mare won three times at Group One level last season – landing the Prix Maurice de Gheest, the Nunthorpe and the Flying Five Stakes – before rounding off her campaign with a creditable fourth place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland in November.

She was beaten in her first three starts of this season and had to make do with the runner-up spot behind the Breeders’ Cup-bound Live In The Dream when defending her Nunthorpe crown in August, but was last seen adding to her top-level tally in the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp a fortnight ago.

Connections considered a possible second tilt at Breeders’ Cup glory, but Highfield Princess will instead be readied for a first assignment in the Far East.

“All being well, we’re going to go to Hong Kong with her,” said Quinn.

“It gives the mare a bit longer, which is probably the main thing. It’s six furlongs in Hong Kong and the ground can be rattling hard in America – at Santa Anita it can be like the road. We just thought all in all we’d plump for Hong Kong.

“She’s come out of the Abbaye well, she’s in great nick so we’re happy. We just want to keep her in good form and have her in good nick and we’ll give it a twirl.”