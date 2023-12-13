Highfield Princess team not rushing into any decisions

Connections of Highfield Princess are keen to “let the dust settle” on her creditable effort in Hong Kong last weekend before making a decision on her future.

A triple Group One winner in 2022 for John Quinn, the popular mare has fully justified the call to keep her in training as a six-year-old, with victories in the King George Stakes at Goodwood and the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp supplemented by several fine performances in defeat. Highfield Princess was unable to land a telling blow on local superstar Lucky Sweynesse in Sunday’s Hong Kong Sprint, but was far from disgraced in being being beaten four lengths into sixth place and the trainer’s son Sean Quinn was proud of her performance. “I thought she did her very best, it was tough from her wide draw and she just got a little bit lit up and nudged wide on the bend when the winner came up her inside,” he said.