Highclere lining up dual challenge for Champions Sprint at Ascot

Both are proven performers on soft ground, so there are no concerns about the rain that is forecast to fall in Berkshire this week.

Spycatcher claimed a Group Three victory at Deauville in July before going down by just a short-head to King Gold in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at elite level there the following month.

Karl Burke’s five-year-old gelding has since been a beaten favourite in the Park Stakes at Doncaster over seven furlongs but is expected to enjoy dropping back down in distance here.

“He’s had a wonderful season and I’ve spoken to Karl, who says he is in great form,” said Highclere’s managing director Harry Herbert.

“He loves this type of ground and a stiff six furlongs on soft going is very much his bag.

“It was unfortunate that he was denied a Group One win at Deauville, it really was just about who was in front on the line.

“Stepping up to seven furlongs last time didn’t work out, but Saturday should be ideal and hopefully he’ll be competitive."

Believing has also secured a Group Three success this term, landing the Prix Texanita at Chantilly, as well as claiming Listed-class triumphs at Chelmsford and Pontefract.

The George Boughey-trained filly was last seen running a stormer at big odds in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock, coming home less than a length behind Regional when finishing third of 16.

Herbert added: “Believing has done absolutely nothing wrong all year. She ran a terrific race at Haydock and again showed just how tough she is.

“To pick up a Group Three win in France and then be placed in a Group One is a real thrill.

“She’s a daughter of Mehmas and races like him; she just really puts her head down and has a tremendous attitude. You never know with a filly at this time of the year, but we’ll give it a go and hope she’s got one more big run in her.”