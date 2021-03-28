Tinkler has much to look forward to with sprint aces Acklam Express & Ubettabelieveit

The son of Mehmas was only beaten three-quarters of a length by the Ryan Moore-ridden winner Extravagant Kid in the Al Quoz Sprint, to confirm he does stay six furlongs.

It gives North Yorkshire trainer Tinkler, who also has the speedy Ubettabelieveit in his yard, more options.

“We were doubtful if he’d get the six, but he showed he does get six. Obviously it gives us a lot more options,” he said on Sunday.

“The horse ran very well. We were very proud of the horse and jockey (Rowan Scott).

“He’s absolutely fine. He flies back tomorrow and should be back here in his own stable tomorrow evening.

“We don’t know quite where we’ll go. We’re going to review the whole thing in the next couple of weeks.”

Tinkler is considering giving both horses an entry in the Group Three Prix Sigy over five and a half furlongs at Chantilly on April 20.

“There is a Group race in April at Chantilly. It’s over five and a five furlongs and we’re going to look at that race for both of them and decide whether to give them an entry,” the North Yorkshire handler went on.

“Ubettabelieveit would be ready to run then, but he needs fast ground which is a little bit of a question mark April-time in Paris.”