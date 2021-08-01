David Menuisier has high hopes for Migration

Trainer David Menuisier reports the five-year-old to have emerged from his Chesterfield Cup victory on day one of the Goodwood Festival as if he did not even have a race.

After that eyecatching success, the attention is drawn to a published entry in the Clipper Logistics Handicap at York’s Ebor meeting – but that would mean dropping back to a mile, a move Menuisier is not keen on.

He said: “I would prefer to keep him over one mile two – that’s his favourite trip.

“I wouldn’t necessarily drop him back to a mile. It was an early-closing race at York, and I left him in because I wanted to see what happened at Goodwood and keep all the options open.

“But by choice I wouldn’t really drop him back. I’m pretty sure there’s a mile-two handicap at York, but I can’t remember the handicap bracket.”

Migration seems sure to take a hike in the ratings, from his current 95.

Menuisier hopes top handicaps will still be feasible but may also contemplate a rise in class.

He added: “Historically, you’ve got the Kalaglow at Sandown as well – he ran second in the race two years ago, beaten narrowly.

“So those are the sort of races you have in mind, and the Duty Free at Newbury – and maybe also some black-type races to consider.”

Migration was off the track for two years before making a highly-promising return at Salisbury last month, and then decisively realising that potential at Goodwood.

Menuisier said: “He is fine – he came out of the race like nothing happened, and obviously I was delighted with the performance.

“We’ll give ourselves a few days and see how the handicapper reassesses him – I assume he will go up two or three pounds for that maybe, and take it from there.

“We’ll have a look at all options, but obviously the next big meeting would fit in nicely at York – and we’ll also look beyond, because he won’t be far from being a black-type horse.”