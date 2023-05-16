Slipofthepen will bid to punch his ticket to Royal Ascot when he takes on three rivals in the Heron Stakes at Sandown on Tuesday evening.

The unbeaten colt, who is owned by the King and Queen, is a general 16-1 chance for the Betfred Derby a fortnight on Saturday. However, it seems likely that Slipofthepen, who will be ridden by James Doyle, will bypass the Epsom Classic and head to the Royal meeting, where he holds an entry in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

The son of Night Of Thunder won a novice race over a mile on debut at Kempton in November. He returned to the same all-weather course and distance to score with some ease in a conditions event last month, yet Sunday’s Poule d’Essai des Poulins at ParisLongchamp came a little too quickly.

The King’s racing manager, John Warren, said: “We were disappointed not to get Slipofthepen to the French 2000 Guineas, but the ground was too heavy for such a good-moving colt. We are hoping for a good showing so that we can find out where he sits to be aimed at Royal Ascot. John Gosden thinks he is a pretty smart colt, so we are treating him with plenty of respect.”