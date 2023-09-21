Heredia posied to be added to field for Sun Chariot

The Richard Hannon-trained filly gave owners St Albans Bloodstock a day to remember when landing the Sandringham at Royal Ascot in 2022, but despite being a consistent performer, it was over a year before she notched up her next victory in the Dick Hern Stakes at Haydock last month.

It was a switch to again racing over a mile that signalled the return to winning ways on Merseyside and she quickly added to her tally with a career-best effort in the Group Three Atalanta Stakes at Sandown.

The Heredia team now appear ready to pay the £20,000 supplementary fee to roll the dice at Group One level, where rivals could include John and Thady Gosden’s Inspiral.

“We’ve all had a chat and we we’re absolutely delighted with Sandown,” said Richard Brown, racing manager for the owners.

“She is a filly on a sharp upwards curve and when fillies do that you don’t know how far they can go, so we’ll most likely supplement her for the Sun Chariot.”