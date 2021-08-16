Henry Main secures catch of the day aboard Captain Haddock in Amateurs' Derby Handicap at Epsom

Teenage jockey Henry Main described his fairy tale victory aboard Captain Haddock in Epsom's Amateurs’ Derby Handicap as one of “best feelings he has ever had".

The 18-year-old steered the gelded son of Make Believe, who is owned by his mum and dad Claire and Charles Main in partnership with his godmother Louisa Talbot, and is trained by his auntie Heather Main, to victory in the mile and a half prize on his first ride at the track. Despite having never ridden at the iconic Surrey course Main, who works at his auntie’s Wantage based yard, kept a calm head aboard the four-year-old in front of a bumper Bank Holiday crowd to secure the dream result. Taking matters up from long-time leader Great Esteem approaching the final quarter of a mile the 5/1 chance found plenty out in front to defeat well backed 6/5 favourite Cemhaan by an impressive four lengths. Main said: “I kind of felt like I was dreaming. It is the stuff of dreams. I love the horse to bits. I can’t thank my parents enough and Louisa. It is one of the best feelings I’ve ever had put it that way. “I got him out and he got in a nice position behind Simon’s (Walker) horse (Great Esteem) and he was flat out the whole way really. I thought going into the straight we would be outpaced but he changed gear and he did it really well. He was pricking his ears going to the line and it is a bit of a dream really doing it on this course. “My parents own the horse with Louisa Talbot and my auntie is the trainer so it is a family affair and it feels great. Not until the moment I crossed the finish line did I think I had won as I had a feeling something was going to come and get me.”

While Main can now boast a victory at Epsom Downs on his CV his next ambition involves switching codes. He added: “My next goal is to have a first ride over jumps. I did a lot of pony racing and had 60 rides pony racing and got the bug for it then. “That is where it all started really. It is great my dad owns the horse and he has taught me a lot. This is a bit of a fairy tale.”

Henry Main celebrates on Captain Haddock

William Muir was left “absolutely buzzing” following the length and a half victory of Firepower in the seven-furlong Stanley Wootton Handicap-a win he admitted was almost as good Pyledriver’s Group One success at the track in the Coronation Cup in June. Muir, who trains in partnership with Chris Grassick, said of the 13/2 winner: “This means a lot and the Coronation Cup is just in front of it. “Pyledriver is dead easy and is like driving a train and this one is not. It took every bit of thought I’ve had since starting training in 1990 to get him right and hopefully the horse can continue. “I’m absolutely buzzing. This is the biggest feat I’ve had as he has just been a horse that has taken me time to get him to just chill out but he has now got there. “Coming here today after Newbury I thought we are in business. The lads that ride him have done a fantastic job on him as he is so chilled out now. “The horse has an immense amount of ability it has just been about getting his mind right.”

The Lambourn handler issued an upbeat report on stable star Pyledriver, who is being aimed at an end of year trip to Hong Kong after missing several engagements since his Epsom success through injury. He said: “We just left him right alone but he is moving brilliantly and he is 100 per cent sound. He is just having one more trot this week then he will be re-checked next week. He will then be back on the road and have two weeks road work then will be back cantering. He is in great shape. Harry Eustace was left smiling from ear-to-ear after Ancient Times (16/5) ensured his first runner at the track was a winning one when prevailing by three quarters of a length in the Racing TV Handicap.

