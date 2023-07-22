Henry Longfellow earns Classic quotes after Curragh debut win

The regally-bred Henry Longfellow is 20/1 for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas and Betfred Derby after making a winning debut at the Curragh on Saturday.

A son of Dubawi out of seven-time Group One-winning mare Minding, the latter trained like Henry Longfellow by Aidan O’Brien, he went off the 5/4 favourite for the Juddmonte Irish European Breeders Fund and travelled powerfully throughout under Ryan Moore. Mythology, a creditable fifth in the Group Two Railway Stakes, did his best to get on terms, but Henry Longfollow was well on top as he passed the post with a length and three-quarters in hand. Sky Bet were most impressed and are 20/1 for the Classics with Betfair and Paddy Power 25/1. “I’m delighted with him. He’s a Dubawi out of Minding and he looks like a lovely horse,” said O’Brien. “She handled that ground and he does bend his knee a bit but he quickens. You’d have to be very happy with him. Ryan said it was very easy and he said he didn’t touch him with the stick, he was very happy with him. He had been working well, he just came on the scene lately. For the last three weeks, week after week he was working well. He’s an exciting type of horse.”

York next for Kairyu A trip to York could be next on the agenda for Kairyu after she kept her unbeaten record intact in the Jebel Ali Racecourse And Stables Anglesey Stakes at the Curragh. A clear-cut winner on her racecourse debut at Naas last month, Michael O’Callaghan’s filly was a 4/1 shot for this six-and-a-half-furlong Group Three under Colin Keane. Pearls And Rubies, the 10/11 favourite after being beaten a head by Snellen in the Chesham at Royal Ascot last month, was under pressure some way from home – and while she responded to Moore’s urgings to get into second place, Kairyu had a length and a quarter in hand at the line. O’Callaghan said: “She looks very smart. Colin said she doesn’t want that ground, it was plenty soft, and she was just good and tough. He said she has a savage turn of foot where she can go and put a race to bed. He said the gaps sort of appeared a little bit before he wanted them. “She’s a lovely filly. I was thinking about going to the Duchess of Cambridge at Newmarket last week but I just wasn’t 100 per cent happy with her work so we just waited another week. “Colin thinks she’ll be better on better ground and she’ll probably go for something like the Lowther (at York) now. She’s still a little bit high behind and she’s going to grow plenty so she could potentially be a very nice filly.”