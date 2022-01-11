The seven-year-old was a dual Grade One winner over hurdles last term, running out a seven-and-a-half-length victor in the Ballymore on what was his final start of the season.

He has only been seen once so far this campaign, when making a winning debut over fences at Gowran.

De Bromhead has been looking for the best suitable option, which included two entries in England, but he will stay closer to home and is one of 11 possibles for the Grade Three.

“We’re certainly aiming to bring Bob Olinger to Punchestown. He seems in good form and he worked well this morning,” said De Bromhead on Tuesday.

“There were a few options for him but this one was the one that stood out to us, so we said we’d have a go with this.

“He’s doing plenty of schooling. He’s jumping fine at home so we have no reason to worry about that having had that experience behind him. We’re looking forward to Sunday.”

Stablemate Embrun Mitja is also entered along with the Willie Mullins pair of Capodanno and Gaillard Du Mesnil, who was second to Bob Olinger at Cheltenham.

Mullins’ Dysart Dynamo and Hawai Game, both unbeaten, are among seven in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle in which De Bromhead is looking to run Guily Billy.

“We were disappointed but it was his first run (when second at Clonmel in October),” said De Bromhead.

“He possibly got bogged down in the ground but I’m not sure really. There was no obvious reason and he came out and did the job well in Tramore next time, which was good to see.

“Going to Punchestown for the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle was the next logical step for him after that.”

Gordon Elliott’s Gringo D’aubrelle, third in the Challow Hurdle at Newbury, is another possible.