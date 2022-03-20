The seven-year-old was struggling some 12 lengths behind Galopin Des Champs when that horse dramatically fell at the final fence, leaving Bob Olinger to come home a long way clear of the other two finishers.

De Bromhead was finding Bob Olinger’s performance difficult to comprehend until jockey Rachael Blackmore reported after the race the horse made a noise.

“He was very disappointing. Rachael said he made a very strange noise after he jumped the fourth-last,” he told Racing TV.

“She just felt he started to empty after that so we definitely need to check that out. It might be an individual thing for him, but we have to dig into these things and make sure we have them as best as we can.

“Before I spoke to Rachael I never believed any horse could make Bob Olinger look like that. Without taking too much away from Galopin Des Champs, having spoken to Rachael and watched the race again, he wasn’t right. He could barely trot up the hill this year. He was stiff and sore when he got home.