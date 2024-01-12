Henrietta Knight out of look with first runner since training return

Knight enjoyed tremendous success during her first spell with a licence, winning the Gold Cup at Cheltenham three times with Best Mate. She was also responsible for Queen Mother Champion Chase and King George hero Edredon Bleu, the Stayers’ Hurdle with Karshi and Victor Chandler Chase (now Clarence House) with Somersby.

Having competed at the highest level of equestrianism before beginning her training career, Knight was always credited with being a great horsewoman and until recently several trainers have sent their horses to her for extensive schooling.

She had retired in 2012 but announced in November her intention to return and saddled her first runners at the Somerset venue.

While the seven-year-old Zettabyte, formerly with Gordon Elliott, failed to trouble the judge he did briefly suggest he might play a part in the finish suggesting there is something to work on for Knight.

The Start Your RacingTV Free Trial Now Handicap Hurdle was won by Anthony Charlton’s Ilanz (11/2).