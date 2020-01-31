Nicky Henderson keeps faith in Pentland Hills ahead of Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

Pentland Hills on his way to Triumph Hurdle glory
Pentland Hills on his way to Triumph Hurdle glory
Press Association · Journalist
14:00 · January 26, 2020 · 2 min read

Nicky Henderson still hopes Pentland Hills can make his presence felt in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

The Motivator gelding won each of his first three starts over jumps last season, including Grade One victories in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and at Aintree.

However, he has been beaten on each of his two outings so far this term - travelling strongly before faltering into fifth place in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham in December, before being pipped by Ballyandy in a Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock.

Pentland Hills is unlikely to run again before bidding for glory at Prestbury Park in March - and Henderson is keeping the faith.

He said: "It looks as if we might have to deliver him halfway up the run-in if we are going to win the Champion Hurdle!

"I don't think I will give him another run (before Cheltenham), because (stablemate) Fusil Raffles will almost certainly go to Wincanton for the Kingwell.

"Pentland Hills has come out of both races he has run in this season as the best horse, but he hasn't won either of them. Now obviously, that is a concern.

"When he won the Triumph Hurdle and the Grade One at Aintree, he just went off and won them. I don't think there is anything that I need to worry about, but I don't know."

Pentland Hills is a best priced 7/1 for the Champion Hurdle on March 10, with his stablemate Epatante heading the market at 4/1.

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

