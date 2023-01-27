It's been a quiet week for our columnist Daryl Jacob but it could end on a high at Fairyhouse where he rides one for Willie Mullins on Saturday.

It has been a quiet week for jump jockeys. I had one ride in Ireland on Bellaney Lord at Down Royal and he unseated me two out. I had no chance of staying on and crashed to the turf, thankfully I was okay but hardly the ideal outcome when you have one ride all week. Talking of falling much of my spare time has been taken up by cutting trees down at my new house, playing with the kids and getting a bit of bonus family time with all the racing being off. I’ve been riding out as well and schooled SCEAU ROYAL down at Alan King’s in the week. He’s going to the Dublin Racing Festival for the Dublin Chase and I can tell he’s in great form as he tried to bite my head off again – a sure-fire sign he’s in the best of health. We’ll talk more about the Dublin Racing Festival next week as now all eyes are on Trials Day at Cheltenham this Saturday.

I could’ve gone there to ride CARIBEAN BOY in the Paddy Power Cheltenham Countdown Podcast Handicap Chase, but with Paul Townend riding Energumene on the same card I was needed at Fairyhouse to ride BRONN – more on him below. Caribean Boy has had his wind done and he’s flying at home, so I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he ran a big race under James Bowen. The Clarence House Chase is the Grade 1 on the card and I saw ENERGUMENE when I was riding out at Willie Mullins’. He’s a monster, very straightforward, a beautiful galloper and he’s so uncomplicated he must be a dream for Paul to ride. With Editeur Du Gite in there it looks a better race than it would’ve been at Ascot and he should go forward at a right gallop, so Paul can sit in off him with Edwardstone following Energumene. It should be an exciting race to watch and I’ll be following it all closely as I make my way home from Fairyhouse. My bosses Simon Munir and Isaac Souede have had a great run of things in Ireland so hopefully I can add to that on Saturday. Their latest winner, IT’S FOR ME, was hugely impressive at Navan last weekend and it didn’t surprise me having sat on him at home. I was delighted to see him win so well under Patrick Mullins last Saturday and while he’s now favourite for the Champion Bumper, he’s a real exciting prospect for when he goes novice hurdling.

"I'm very wary of Edwardstone" | Patrick Mullins on Energumene ahead of the Clarence House Chase

Weekend Rides BRONN – 12.26 Fairyhouse, Saturday

Like I said I’m on BRONN in the Soil.ie Working With Fairyhouse Beginners Chase and taking on two rivals this looks a nice opportunity for him. He was beaten by a subsequent Grade 1 winner in Gerri Colombe at this track last time out and he’s come on from that. I’ve sat on him at Willie’s since then and he’s a big, powerful, strong horse. He’ll like the soft ground, that’s what he wants, he’s a proper galloper and future staying chaser so I’m looking forward to it. JUNIPER – 2.50 Fontwell