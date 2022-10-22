The ground turned heavy at Doncaster on Friday after sustained showers so we’ve dug out four heavy ground horses for Saturday’s Town Moor action.

TOMFRE – 1.20 Doncaster

TOMFRE will love the testing conditions in the Scott Dobson Memorial Handicap at Doncaster. Ralph Beckett’s five-year-old has heavy ground form figures 6-1-1-2-5 and one of those wins came in this very race two years ago from an 11lb higher mark, while he also has a course and distance win to his name on soft ground from 15lb higher. He has dropped 15lb in the weights after a less than spectacular year, but his mark has plummeted after racing on better conditions and he’s of serious interest now the heavens have finally opened. QUEEN’S EYOT – 1.55 Doncaster

There isn’t much heavy ground form on show in the Vertem Leading The Field Nursery Handicap but Ed Dunlop’s QUEEN’S EYOT has winning form in the conditions. The son of Belardo ran in a first-time visor in Haydock heavy last time out and bolted up by four lengths after travelling supremely well in the mud. He is up 6lb here and might be vulnerable to one or two in a better race, but his winning experience in really testing ground is a major feather in his cap.

LEGEND OF XANADU – 3.00 Doncaster

A controversial entry here as LEGEND OF XANADU has never run on ground worse than good to soft but he looks the type to thrive in the conditions. For starters he’s by far the most experienced in this juvenile Listed race with 12 career starts to his name already, the Woodcote winner having a busy time of things for Mick Channon. And secondly he’s by Sixties Icon, a stallion who has had 21 heavy ground winners at 13% and you can improve that statistic to seven from 30 at 23% when just taking into account those trained by Channon.

ZIP – 4.45 Doncaster