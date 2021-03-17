Cheltenham Wednesday revew: Heaven Help Us wins Coral Cup

It was a remarkably dominant display from the winner with Tea Clipper (33/1), Sayo (28/1) and Janika (33/1) filling the minor placings.

Blue Sari was her nearest pursuer but was never going to land a blow when falling at the last, leaving Craigneiche (17/2) to claim the forecast spot - some nine lengths adrift.

Paul Henessy's charge was taken to the front as the tapes went up by Robbie Condon and the partnership were never to see another horse.

Heaven Help Us (33/1) ran her rivals ragged to win the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle.

Condon struggled to take in the victory, but was able to heap praise on the winning trainer.

“I can’t talk today, I’m absolutely speechless,” he said. “All I can say is Paul Hennessy is a genius. It was actually unbelievable – with all the commotion down at the start (after two false starts), I thought they’d be going a mad gallop. But when I landed over the first I had an easy lead all the way to the finishing line.”

The mare was a course winner in a maiden hurdle back in October 2019.

Hennessy said: “We took a chance – and wasn’t Richie brilliant? He’s never ridden round here before, and he just took the race by the scruff of the neck. She’s just amazing – I can’t describe her.

“We bred her – she was born in Rathbawn, and I’ve raised her. The places she’s taken us is just ridiculous. It’s amazing – she’s my Enable.”