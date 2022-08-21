Sporting Life
Evaluation was denied up the Sandown hill

Heartbreak as Evaluation denied £100,000 Sky Bet Sunday Series bonus

By Sporting Life
19:13 · SUN August 21, 2022

The Sky Bet Sunday Series came to an exciting close as Evaluation was denied a £100,000 bonus by a nose in a photo finish in the final race at Sandown.

The sponsors put up the six-figure bonus for any horse that could win three times during the Sky Bet Sunday Series and Keith Dalgeish's horse teed himself up for a crack at the pot by winning at York and Musselburgh.

He hit the front inside the final quarter mile but wandered around under Jason Hart which allowed William Jarvis' Duke Of Verona to get up in a frantic climax under Cieren Fallon.

The four-year-old, who joined Dalgleish from Sir Michael Stoute for 30,000gns last October having formerly been owned by The Queen, has recouped that outlay by winning four of his six starts for the stable, including those all-important Sunday Series Handicaps at York and Musselburgh that entitled connections to go for the £100,000.

Sky Bet spokesman Michael Shinners said: "I'm absolutely sick for them it was so close. The Keith Dalgleish team have been great supporters of the Sky Bet Sunday Series.

"It at least shows that the bonus is winnable. The Sunday Series has been a real success, the field sizes have been brilliant and everyone has enjoyed it."

High Stakes: The story of the Sunday Series

