Newbury review of Lockinge day: 'He looks like Nijinksy at home'

Get the rest of the news from Newbury on Lockinge day where Al Aasy put in a superb performance to win the Al Rayyan Stakes on the bridle.
William Haggas' faith in Al Aasy was justified in some fashion on Saturday when the son of Sea The Stars won the Al Rayyan Stakes at Newbury on the bit with any amount in hand.
The four-year-old won by over four lengths at the same track on his seasonal debut and he defied a 3lb penalty for that success without fuss under Jim Crowley on Saturday.
He followed Logician down the centre of the track, but while the former St Leger winner came under pressure two out Al Aasy was cruising in his slipstream and he took up the running without the merest shake of the reins.
At the line he was four lengths clear, a winning distance that doesn't do justice to his superiority.
"He's such a strong traveller," Haggas said afterwards. "He's good at home, he's not lazy and he always looks like Nijinksy at home against the others.
"I couldn't really fault him today. He was very relaxed which we consider to be the most important part. It was a nice performance."
Al Aasy is set for the Group One Coronation Cup at Epsom next, for which he is 7/4 favourite at Paddy Power.
"The gap between the John Porter and the Coronation Cup was too long, so we plumped for this as it fitted so well.
"He'll love it [at Epsom]. He's a very well-balanced horse and I think he'll glide round there."
Crowley was equally as impressed and said: “He’s a monster of a horse, I just had a double handful throughout.
“He’s a bit of a handful and I think that is why William wanted to give him another race, but he gave me a great ride – he sort of dragged me to the front.
“You don’t get many horses give you that sort of feel. He appreciated the cut in the ground, but hopefully he hasn’t stopped improving.
“We’ll see where we go from Epsom.”
14:25 Newbury | Full Result and free video replay
1st 1 Al Aasy (IRE) 10/11f
2nd 5 Thunderous (IRE) 17/2
Winning Trainer: W J Haggas | Winning Jockey: Jim Crowley
Creative Force looks a sprinter on the up after blitzing his rivals in the BetVictor Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury.
Charlie Appleby’s three-year-old, who is gelded so will be unable to run in the Commonwealth Cup, came from last to first under James Doyle to beat Spycatcher by a comfortable three lengths.
Sent off a 9/4 chance, he has now won four of his five races, with his sole defeat in the Coventry Stakes last year.
“He’s a progressive little horse,” said Appleby from Newmarket.
“The way he’s hitting the line over six the option could be there to step up to seven furlongs and he could be a Jersey horse, but I haven’t had chance to speak to James yet.
“Unfortunately he doesn’t qualify for the Commonwealth, but the Jersey could be a possibility. If not we’ll step him up to Group company over six. He settles, so he gives himself a chance.
“He’s a fun little horse to have around at the moment. Who knows, if he hadn’t been gelded he might not be doing what he’s doing now. He’s there to be a racehorse and that’s what he’s doing now.
“When these sprinters get on a roll you don’t know when they’ll plateau out. Thankfully he’s on an upward curve.”
13:50 Newbury Full Result and free video replay
1st 2 Creative Force (IRE) 9/4
2nd 4 Spycatcher (IRE) 9/1
Winning Trainer: C Appleby | Winning Jockey: James Doyle
Few in the weighing room are riding better than former champion Ryan Moore this season – and he again showed how difficult he is to beat in a finish when Dukebox (8/1) prevailed in a photo to the BetVictor Conditions Stakes.
Richard Hannon used the same race as a stepping stone to Royal Ascot in 2016 for Mehmas, who went on to be second on the Coventry before winning the July Stakes and the Richmond at Goodwood.
Dukebox had won on debut at Kempton, but the market favoured stablemate Al Shibli, who went off the 7/4 favourite.
Oisin Murphy appeared to have done everything right on Dairerin, who hit the front deep inside the final furlong, but Moore would not be denied and got the verdict by a nose.
“This lad is out of Broadway Duchess who we also trained, I own a quarter along with Christopher Powell who unfortunately lost his wife (Jenny) six months ago and this is when you find out horses give you something money can’t buy,” said Hannon.
“He’ll go to the Coventry and I’ve put him in the Railway Stakes as well. He won today like he won his first race, he never looked like he’d win either.
“They went pretty quick, Ryan said it felt like the Abbaye. It’s always the sign of a good horse when they only just do enough.
“The other horse is nice and when he gets some fast ground he’ll win.”
The BetVictor London Gold Cup Handicap is usually one of the hottest handicaps of the season, with the winner known to go on to Group-race glory.
While this year’s renewal looked to lack the strength in depth of previous runnings, the winner looks well up to scratch.
Well-backed, Sir Michael Stoute’s Bay Bridge went off the 11/4 favourite and Moore always looked to have matters under control, coming four lengths clear.
The Haras de Bouquetot Fillies’ Trial Stakes saw one or two lofty reputations dented – but at the same an equally promising winner, as Eshaada (18/1) stayed unbeaten for Roger Varian in the hands of Jim Crowley.
Her trainer will look towards the Ribblesdale Stakes at the Royal fixture next.
Varian completed a quickfire double in the closing mile handicap as Ascension (14/1) made the best of his way home against the stands' side rail under Andrea Atzeni.