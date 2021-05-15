Newbury review of Lockinge day: 'He looks like Nijinksy at home'

Easy for awesome Aasy

William Haggas' faith in Al Aasy was justified in some fashion on Saturday when the son of Sea The Stars won the Al Rayyan Stakes at Newbury on the bit with any amount in hand.

The four-year-old won by over four lengths at the same track on his seasonal debut and he defied a 3lb penalty for that success without fuss under Jim Crowley on Saturday.

He followed Logician down the centre of the track, but while the former St Leger winner came under pressure two out Al Aasy was cruising in his slipstream and he took up the running without the merest shake of the reins.

At the line he was four lengths clear, a winning distance that doesn't do justice to his superiority.

"He's such a strong traveller," Haggas said afterwards. "He's good at home, he's not lazy and he always looks like Nijinksy at home against the others.

"I couldn't really fault him today. He was very relaxed which we consider to be the most important part. It was a nice performance."

Al Aasy is set for the Group One Coronation Cup at Epsom next, for which he is 7/4 favourite at Paddy Power.

"The gap between the John Porter and the Coronation Cup was too long, so we plumped for this as it fitted so well.

"He'll love it [at Epsom]. He's a very well-balanced horse and I think he'll glide round there."

Crowley was equally as impressed and said: “He’s a monster of a horse, I just had a double handful throughout.

“He’s a bit of a handful and I think that is why William wanted to give him another race, but he gave me a great ride – he sort of dragged me to the front.

“You don’t get many horses give you that sort of feel. He appreciated the cut in the ground, but hopefully he hasn’t stopped improving.

“We’ll see where we go from Epsom.”

14:25 Newbury | Full Result and free video replay

1st 1 Al Aasy (IRE) 10/11f

2nd 5 Thunderous (IRE) 17/2

Winning Trainer: W J Haggas | Winning Jockey: Jim Crowley