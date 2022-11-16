Alice Haynes will send Mr Professor to Bahrain this winter after enjoying a successful trip to the Breeders’ Cup with Lady Hollywood.

The ambitious young Newmarket handler has had a strong second season at Cadland Cottage Stables, highlighted by Lady Hollywood giving Haynes her first Pattern-race win of her training career when victorious in the Group Three Prix d’Arenberg at ParisLongchamp. She was subsequently a fine fifth to Mischief Magic in the Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland and the Amo Racing and Omnihorse Racing-owned filly was put up for sale at the Fasig-Tipton November Sale with a $600,000 price tag. “She ran a great race and she actually wasn’t sold – they did buy her back,” said Haynes. “I’m sure she will stay out there, just because the programme is better. “For a three-year-old in a sprint here, you are up against older horses all the time and she definitely doesn’t stay the six (furlongs), she has just got faster and faster. She ran a great race – a creditable race.”