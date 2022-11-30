Ballygrifincottage made a smooth start over fences for Dan and Harry Skelton at Haydock Park, prompting bookmakers to cut his price for Cheltenham in March.
Fourth to The Nice Guy in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle earlier this year, the multiple point-to-point winner was making his seasonal debut in the Jewson St Helens Novices' Chase and faced just two rivals.
They were the Paul Nicholls-trained Quel Destin and Nigel Twiston-Davies' Beauport, who won the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle on his chasing debut a month ago.
Beauport was sent off the 4/5 favourite under Jordan Nailor, despite having to concede 8lb to the other two, but a series of jumping mistakes down the back straight put him on the back foot after making the running through the early stages of the two and three-quarter mile contest.
Ballygrifincottage, in contrast, was silky-smooth at the vast majority of his fences and, after taking it up before the turn into the home straight, cruised right away to win by 11 lengths.
Sky Bet cut Ballygrifincottage to 16/1 from 40/1 in their antepost market for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase and 12/1 from 20s for the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham. Paddy Power are also 12s (from 33/1) for the Brown Advisory.
