Haydock Saturday: Views from connections on Old Newton Cup day

bet365 Lancashire Oaks - 2.40 Haydock

George Boughey insists his stable star Mystery Angel has “never trained better” and believes she can build on her fantastic performance in the Cazoo Oaks in Saturday's Group Two bet365 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock Park.

The daughter of Kodi Bear defied her starting price of 50/1 when runner-up behind Snowfall at Epsom Downs and Boughey has reported her to be in the form of her life.

He said: “She’s done very well since the Oaks and I don’t think she’s ever trained better. She’s in super shape and her work has been good, so she’s showing all the right signs. She gets a lot of weight and it’s one of those things where it’s quite hard to place against her own age, so you’ve got to take the older rivals on.

“There doesn’t look to be a huge amount of pace in the race and it might just suit her – she’s a big galloping filly who clearly stayed the mile and a half well in the Oaks in tricky ground and I think it looks the right spot for her.”

Jockey Ben Curtis has faced a race against time to be fit after dislocating his shoulder at Newcastle last week, but he is set to return to the saddle on day three of the Old Newton Cup Festival.

Boughey added: “We were hopeful that Ben would be able to ride but it was in the doctor’s hands a bit. I spoke to Ben last night and he was very confident that he’s fit and healthy and I’m on his word and Dr Jerry Hill’s from the BHA so I’ve every confidence that if he’s in good shape he’ll ride.”

The nine-strong field is a high quality one and features another Cazoo Oaks filly in the Mark Johnston-trained Dubai Fountain, who could only finish 12th on the day. The daughter of Teofilo took a step back in the right direction when fifth in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot last time however, and assistant trainer Charlie Johnston is hopeful she can take another step forward here.

He said: “She disappointed in the Oaks but took a step back in the right direction at Ascot last time. It’s her third race in four weeks at the top level but races for fillies at this kind of level aren’t plentiful so we’re happy to take our chance with her. They’ve all got a little bit to find with Alpinista on official ratings but her best form would see her right there.”

One mare in the field with recent winning form over course and distance is the Henry Candy-trained La Lune, who impressed when winning the Group Three Betway Pinnacle Stakes at the same track in May.

The five year old has won both of her starts so far this term and Candy believes there is every reason to think she can hold her own on her first attempt at this level.

He said: “She’s in very happy form and working nicely. It’s a big step up in grade for her, but hopefully she’ll be able to get herself in the first four and I’m happy with the way she is.

“She takes everything in her stride and she’s very easy going, and to have David Probert back in the saddle is an important part of the equation I think, so hopefully she runs well again.”

La Lune finished one and three quarter lengths ahead of the Roger Varian-trained Cabaletta at Haydock Park in May and Varian is happy for her to re-oppose here. He said: “She trains very nicely this filly and has done so all spring.

“She’s run two respectable races – a place in the Middleton Stakes at York and a place in the Pinnacle here – and I think if she can bring her A-game and produce what we think is within her, then she’s definitely got top three credentials.”

Varian also sends out the three year old Lady Hayes, who finished a good second in tough conditions in a Listed race at Goodwood in May and he commented: “She did well at Goodwood and was lucky not to be blown off the course that day!

“It was testing conditions and she seems like she’ll get the mile and a half. She’s got a bit to find on ratings but she’s training really well and we wouldn’t be running her if we didn’t think she couldn’t run well, so hopefully she can hit the frame.”