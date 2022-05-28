A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Haydock where Pogo, our headline Value Bet selection, won the feature race.

Value Bet tip Pogo lands John Of Gaunt Charlie Hills was celebrating as Pogo, Matt Brocklebank's headline selection in his Value Bet column, held on gamely to scoop the Betfred John Of Gaunt Stakes in a thrilling four-way finish to the Group Three contest. Given an enterprising ride from the front by Kieran Shoemark, the son of Zebedee refused to be headed when challenged at all angles in the closing stages, holding on by a nose from Laneqash, with last-year’s winner Kinross a further neck adrift in third. The Frankie Dettori-ridden Sunray Major completed the quartet disputing matters at the finish and although flying home from his position at the rear of the field inside the final two furlongs, he was half a length away from the winner at the line. It was a welcome return to form for the six-year-old Pogo, who has been seen in globe-trotting action at both Meydan and Saudi Arabia in the early part of the year and was handed a quote of 25/1 by Betfair and Paddy Power for the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood later in the year.

The winning trainer was delighted with the performance, saying: “That was fantastic and I thought Kieran gave him a peach of a ride. He used his initiative, got him to the front and controlled it from there really. He obviously has some very good form and I thought he ran some good races abroad over trips that probably weren’t ideal for him – seven furlongs suits him best. “He really deserved to win a race like that and we might look to take him to France later in the year for races like the Prix Daniel Wildenstein and the Prix de la Foret. I was thinking we’d come here today and then look at the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket, but he’ll have a penalty in that now so we’ll see.” Shoemark has now been aboard Pogo for four of his six career victories and added: “He’s very straightforward and quick from the gates, albeit he was probably a stride slower than usual today. He’s quick into his stride and I thought we got it very easy round the bend and I was able to ask him up the gears under no pressure. It was a game performance and that’s what he is – he does try. “They came to me a furlong down and I thought they were going to go past me, but they never seemed to get any closer and he stuck his neck out He’s a very likeable horse who has run some huge races. He’s been third in a Group One and placed in Group Twos and he’s a dual Listed winner, so it’s a bit of a relief and a feather in his cap to get a Group-race success.” Haggas run continues with Rosa Sea La Rosa justified favouritism to keep William Haggas’ hot streak going when landing the Betfred Pinnacle Stakes under a fine ride from Tom Marquand. Marquand kept tight to the inside rail throughout as he tracked long-time leader Darlectable You alongside Nell Quickly, who was ridden by the winning jockey’s wife, Hollie Doyle. That trio started to dispute matters as the race entered the closing stages and it was Sea La Rosa who picked up best to assert inside the final furlong, eventually finishing one-and-a-quarter-lengths clear of the fast-finishing Viola, with the game Nell Quickly sticking on for third.

Haggas was represented by his wife, Maureen, who said: “She was too keen really and a bit over-excited and a bit fresh. There’s not much of her and in a funny way it’s actually harder to hold those little horses than one that has got a bit more substance. She did really well to win having fought Tom nearly all the way, but she’s tough. “You’d have to ask William about plans, but I suppose she could come back here (for the Lancashire Oaks). She didn’t seem to mind it round here. She’s a nice, progressive filly.” She added: “A lot of work goes on behind the scenes and we’re just very lucky at the moment that we’ve got some very nice horses and touch wood they’re going well. These streaks don’t last forever, so we’ve just got to try to make the most of it and run as many as we can for as long as it lasts!”

Sea La Rosa (right) - surges clear

Rising star Raasel wins again Raasel continued his ascent up the sprinting ladder with a clear-cut victory in the Betfred Nifty Fifty Achilles Stakes. A 10,000 guineas purchase out of Marcus Tregoning’s yard a couple of years ago, the Mick Appleby-trained five-year-old has proved another shrewd buy for successful ownership group The Horse Watchers. Having racked up a five-timer last season, Raasel opened his account for the current campaign at Goodwood in April before filling the runner-up spot on his latest appearance at York. The five-year-old was an 11-2 chance stepping up to Listed class on Merseyside and powered home inside the last of five furlongs to get up and beat 9-4 favourite Dragon Symbol – runner-up in the Commonwealth Cup and the July Cup last season – by three-quarters of a length.

“He’s certainly come through the ranks and I remember saying at the end of last season that he could be a lively horse this year,” said winning jockey James Doyle. “York didn’t set up great for him last time, but it set up perfectly for him today. He’s got bundles of speed and a good kick. He has been kind of learning job and these sharp tracks play to his strengths.” The Horse Watchers syndicate is partly managed by Chris Dixon, who was not present as he was on television duty at Beverley. He said: “It sounds daft, but I’m not really surprised that he’s done that. Obviously if Dragon Symbol was going to be at his best then we weren’t sure, but he’s just so quick and he’s kept on progressing. We got to the point where we wanted to go for a big handicap if we could, but it was a little bit of a wait for a proper five-furlong one so we thought we’d take our chance here and see if he was ready for this kind of grade. “Apart from at Nottingham at the backend of last year when the ground was probably too soft for him, he’s never really been off the bridle in a race. I would think we’ll find him a Group Three somewhere if we can, but the main aim for a while has been the Group Two at Goodwood – the King George Stakes.”

Raasel impresses at Haydock

Ascot next for Contact An appearance at Royal Ascot could be on the cards for Contact after doubling his tally for the season in the Betfred Double Delight Handicap at Haydock. Trained by David Barron and his daughter Nicola, the grey son of Gutaifan won at Newmarket four weeks ago and was a 100-30 chance to follow up on Merseyside. He looked like he could have a real fight on his hands when 2-1 favourite Mahrajaan loomed up ominously, but Contact found more for pressure to score a shade cosily by a length and a quarter in the hands of Ben Curtis. Universal Order finished with a flourish to beat Mahrajaan to the runner-up spot.

“He’s a really nice horse and is getting better with age,” said David Barron. “It’s a month since he ran at Newmarket and he is a bit of a lively lad. You wouldn’t think it walking round here, but at home he squeals at everything, and when you leave him at home that long you’ve got to be so hard on him just to keep a lid on him. “We came here to find out whether we should come back here for the Old Newton Cup or there’s the mile and six (furlong) race at Ascot (Copper Horse Stakes). I haven’t a clue which way we’ll go now.” Curtis went on to complete a double in the Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Handicap aboard the Marco Botti-trained Silver Samurai, who may also be Royal Ascot-bound. Turning out a fortnight after striking gold at Newbury, the 7-1 shot engaged overdrive late on to deny Music Society by a length. Botti said: “I thought he was impressive today and I think we have found the key to him now – he has to be ridden cold. The Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot is what we were looking at, but before today he was only rated 92 and needed a lot of horses to come out to get a run. Hopefully now he has won again, he might go up a few pounds. If he gets in the Wokingham that is the race we will go for, definitely.”

Crowley and Beckett strike Ralph Beckett and Jim Crowley teamed up to win the opening betfred.com Sankey Handicap, with 6/1 shot Jimi Hendrix coming home best to beat He’s a Gentleman by a length. Crowley said: “He stuck on well and his last furlong was his best furlong – he hit the line well. He’ll probably get a bit further. He didn’t make life easy for me, but we got there in the end.”