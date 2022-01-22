The seven-year-old moved smoothly to the lead early in the home straight – and while Hardy Du Seuil threatened to make a race of it, Minella Drama was nine and a half lengths too good.

Fifth in the Grade One Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown last month, Donald McCain’s charge was the 85/40 favourite as he stepped up top two and a half miles in the hands of Brian Hughes.

McCain said: “I couldn’t believe he wasn’t favourite to begin with because we think he’s a genuine Grade One performer. It’s been a slow process with him because he’s wild, but Adrian (Lane, assistant trainer) rides him every day and has done a great job with him because he’s not easy.

“It was always the plan to come here, but we felt we had to run him over two miles a few times first to get the freshness out of him.

“Aintree has been discussed, but what before then I don’t know because he’s difficult to make plans for. Brian wants me to go to Ayr which comes first this year.”