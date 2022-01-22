Sporting Life
In-form trainer Donald McCain
In-form trainer Donald McCain

Haydock Saturday review: Minella Drama shines

By Nick Robson
14:46 · SAT January 22, 2022

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Haydock where Donald McCain was all smiles after Minella Drama's win.

McCain joy at Haydock drama

Minella Drama stamped his class on the Patrick Coyne Memorial Altcar Novices’ Chase.

Fifth in the Grade One Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown last month, Donald McCain’s charge was the 85/40 favourite as he stepped up top two and a half miles in the hands of Brian Hughes.

The seven-year-old moved smoothly to the lead early in the home straight – and while Hardy Du Seuil threatened to make a race of it, Minella Drama was nine and a half lengths too good.

McCain said: “I couldn’t believe he wasn’t favourite to begin with because we think he’s a genuine Grade One performer. It’s been a slow process with him because he’s wild, but Adrian (Lane, assistant trainer) rides him every day and has done a great job with him because he’s not easy.

“It was always the plan to come here, but we felt we had to run him over two miles a few times first to get the freshness out of him.

“Aintree has been discussed, but what before then I don’t know because he’s difficult to make plans for. Brian wants me to go to Ayr which comes first this year.”

