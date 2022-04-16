A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Haydock where Jonjo O'Neill completed a big double.

Double delight for Jonjo It proved to be a lucrative afternoon in the sunshine at Haydock Park for the Jonjo O’Neill team, who landed a pair of £50,0009 contests courtesy of a double from Zabeel Champion (11-4 favourite) and An Tailliur (3-1 favourite) on a hugely enjoyable edition of Challenger Series Final Day. Saturday’s seven race card was a highly competitive one, with more than £300,000 in prize money up for grabs. And nobody was more prepared for the large pots on offer than O’Neill, who picked up the first of his two winners with Zabeel Champion in the Challenger Two Mile Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle. The son of Poet’s Voice showed some very useful form on the Flat for the Mark Johnston team last year and he rounded off a promising first season over hurdles with a game victory here, showing a good attitude under Jonjo O’Neill Jr to fight off the attentions of Castel Gandolfo for a half-length success. And the winning jockey was full of hope that he could prove to be a useful recruit on two fronts for his father’s yard. He said: “Nick (Schofield) unfortunately got injured in the week and I know from home that it’s a nice spare to get so I’m delighted for Martin Tedham and the other owners. It’s nice to get a big win for them.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“He’s still getting the hang of things with his jumping but this was only his fourth run and it’ll probably be next year that he tries the nicer races now. We’ll probably mix and match on the Flat, I think that was always the plan when we bought him. He’s in the low 100s (on the Flat) I think so we’ll see.” Jonjo O’Neill added: “He’s tough and he battled well, so we’re very happy with him. He needed to be on a nice mark as he only just got there, but when they win everything is right and he knuckled down well to be fair to him. “We’ll see what happens now and get over this first as this was the plan, but the good thing is he’s getting the hang of his jumping now and hopefully he’s going the right way.” The O’Neill father-son double was completed in the Challenger Stayers Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle over an extended three miles by An Tailliur, who like his stablemate showed a willing attitude to justify strong market support. The six year old has been something of a revelation over the last 12 months or so, with this victory being his seventh over hurdles for the yard. And having improved over 35lbs in the handicap in that time, O’Neill hinted that he could now look at the Galway Hurdle for his charge. He said: “It’s been a great day and he’s a great little horse who keeps on improving, when we got him he was like a little goat at first and climbed the walls and all sorts. I was wondering what on Earth we had here, but he settled in well and he really enjoys his racing. “He likes good ground and he’s improved way beyond expectations, which is nice as that rarely happens! We’ve got a great owner (Pat Hickey) who’s very patient and we’ve been able to take our time with him. “He had a good few races earlier in the season so we gave him a bit of a break and he certainly needed this a bit as he was tying up at the end. He hung on which was the main thing and he’ll go through the summer now as he wants the good ground. We haven’t really got a plan but the owner is from Galway so we’ll take a look at that and maybe go there for a day out.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

King strikes with Cubswin It also proved to be a good afternoon for Neil King, who caused a 28/1 shock in the opening Challenger Mares' Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle over two miles and three furlongs with Cubswin. The eight year old is no stranger to victory on this day, striking in another race over two miles three years ago. And she made a mockery of her odds here, going from pillar to post to seal a second valuable winner on Merseyside in a week for her trainer and jockey Jack Quinlan – who combined to take Grade Two honours at Aintree last week with Lookaway. King commented: “She ran really well at Ludlow at October and just knocked herself, so we had to give her some time off and she’s very much a summer horse so we’ve been waiting for the ground to dry out. “She’s been a real difficult one to train at home recently, she suffers with set-fast badly and she takes an awful lot of training. We’ve been itching to run her but she takes a long time to come back to herself. “She’s carried top weight with a front-running ride and Jack’s got all the fractions right, so she’s a gutsy game mare. I might send her on the Flat this summer as she’ll have a nice handicap in that sphere compared to what she’ll be over hurdles. We got a lovely winner at Aintree last week and another nice pot here, so we’re delighted.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Cross on target for Bandey Meanwhile, Corran Cross (6/1) struck for Richard Bandey in the Challenger Middle Distance Chase Series Final Handicap Chase, much to the delight of his trainer. He said: “I’m so pleased for the owner (Anna Reed). I used to ride for her for 10 seasons and to have a big winner here with a nice pot like that with a horse that has been unlucky on a number of occasions this year is just wonderful and to do that today is just amazing. “I’ve been on the phone to her already and she’s over the moon, so it’s fantastic. It’s amazing money and a fantastic series, hopefully more people don’t target it next year as it’s lovely for the people that have done!”