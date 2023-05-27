Haydock Saturday review and replays

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Haydock where Covey made a mockery of his handicap mark.

Exciting Covey Bowls rivals over Covey (6/4 favourite) marked himself out as a horse to follow this term, after making a mockery of his opening handicap mark of 90 with a front-running success in the £100,000 Betfred Silver Bowl Handicap at Haydock Park. The three-year-old, who is trained by John and Thady Gosden, arrived here having won a pair of seven furlong minor races in impressive style in April and May and he took the step up to a mile in his stride here under Frankie Dettori, quickly setting the tempo up front. Dettori soon upped the tempo in the home straight and Convey picked up impressively for a three and a quarter length success, with the winning jockey hinting in the aftermath that an engagement at Royal Ascot could be on the cards next for Juddmonte’s homebred son of Frankel.

He said: “He’s going the right way. He was a difficult horse six months ago, he ran off the gallop with me in October, but he’s getting his act together and is improving all the time. I was doing good fractions for the first bit and had plenty underneath me when we made the turn. I was always in control from then and when I asked him to respond, he put a good race to bed in good fashion. “At the moment, I think the plan is the Britannia but he is also in the Jersey and other races. I am very pleased to ride him – he’s an improving horse.” You need a decent horse to win this kind of race.” Rest of the action Elsewhere on the card, it proved to be an opportune start to the afternoon for Hollie Doyle, who picked up a very useful spare ride when guiding the Hugo Palmer-trained Solent Gateway (5/1) to a pillar-to-post success in the Betfred TV Hell Nook Handicap over two miles. Doyle controlled the pace from the outset and having quickened for home at the three furlong pole, the son of Awtaad found admirably on the far side rail for a gallant three-quarters of a length success. And while delighted, Doyle conceded after the race that she had rather benefitted from jockey Neil Callan’s misfortune with the traffic. She said: “Neil (Callan) got stuck in traffic unfortunately, I was probably the only one in the weighing room left without a ride! I knew the horse quite well because I’ve ridden against him a couple of times, but I just stuck to what the boss said.”

The opening race on the card was the Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Florida Handicap over a mile and a half, in which In The Breeze (9/2) provided a much welcomed winner for trainer Mick Appleby. The East Midlands trainer hadn’t saddled a winner for a considerable stretch by his own high standards, with his last success coming at Southwell on the 14th April. The five year old still had plenty to do approaching the final furlong, but he produced an excellent late burst of speed to get up within the shadow of the post – much to the delight of his trainer. He said: “He’s a bit highly strung so we just have to try and keep a bit of a lid on him, but Ray (Dawson) has given him a great ride. When they were absolutely crawling I thought it wasn’t going to suit us here as it would turn into a sprint, but he’s picked up well. He just needs to relax a bit – he’s like me! We’ve been knocking on the door a bit recently, but we had a very busy winter so you’d expect a bit of a quiet time – albeit it was a bit longer than normal!”