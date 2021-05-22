Haydock Saturday preview: What the trainers say

Haydock Saturday preview John Quinn is hopeful of another blockbuster Saturday at Haydock Park, as he aims to win the feature Group Three Betway John Of Gaunt Stakes for a second time with Safe Voyage. The Malton-based trainer enjoyed what he described as a ‘terrific day’ when winning the Group Two Casumo Best Odds Guaranteed Temple Stakes at the track last week with Liberty Beach and Safe Voyage will aim to win the seven-furlong contest for the second time in a row, having won it when last run in 2019. The eight-year-old has a tremendous record at the track, winning four of his five starts at the track, and Quinn is hopeful of another good display. He said: “He loves Haydock Park and he’s got to carry a penalty here but we’ve been very pleased with him this week and we expect him to run well. He’s very good round a bend, particularly a left-handed one, so let’s hope he can win the race again.”

The race is an open one and includes the William Haggas-trained With Thanks, who signed off with a career best effort to win the Group Three Athasi Stakes at Naas last November. That win came in heavy conditions and Haggas is hopeful that the forecast soft ground will play into his filly’s hands here. He said: “I hope she’ll enjoy the ground, but she will need her first run. “I’m trying to get her to Ascot for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes so she’ll probably need this but she’s done very well so far and I’m hopeful she’ll run a very good race. She’s much better than last year and much stronger and she’s very genuine.” Another interesting runner is Toro Strike, who was ultra-progressive for the Richard Fahey team last year. The four year old impressed when making a winning return in a conditions event at Thirsk last month and his trainer is hopeful that he can build on that here provided he handles the conditions. He said: “He’s in good form and as you can imagine the ground is going to be desperate everywhere. If he copes with that, he should go well and it was a good comeback run at Thirsk last time out. If he can continue to progress like he did last year he must run well.”