Trainer Hughie Morrison is favouring the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle rather than the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle Final for the eight-year-old, who has to carry a 6lb penalty on Merseyside for his victory in 2021.

“We should really be waiting for the Pertemps Final with him, but to be honest this race will be no more competitive than that,” said the East Ilsley handler.

“The Final is just so competitive. When he was fourth in it two years ago, the first two ended up being Grade One horses!

“You have to take your chance when the races comes along. Most of the time trainers are trying to protect their handicap marks, waiting for the big handicap.