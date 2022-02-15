Sporting Life
Porticello is away and clear in the Finale
Haydock Saturday preview: Porticello set to run

By Simon Milham
14:30 · TUE February 15, 2022

Gary Moore says Triumph Hurdle hope Porticello worked well ahead of Saturday’s tilt at the William Hill Super Odds Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle at Haydock.

Winner of three of his four starts over hurdles, he took the Grade One Finale Hurdle at Chepstow on his last run over Christmas.

Currently a 10/1 chance with Hills and Sky Bet for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, making him the shortest British-trained contender for the race, the Horsham handler is hopeful the Olly Harris-owned four-year-old will pass his prep run with flying colours.

“It is all systems go for Saturday,” said Moore on Tuesday.

“He galloped good this morning. I was very pleased with him. As long as everything is all right for the rest of the week, then he goes on Saturday.

“I’m expecting him to run very well. I hope so, anyway. The ground is going to be what he wants up there and it looks like there will be a bit of pace in the race, so fingers crossed.”

