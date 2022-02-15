Winner of three of his four starts over hurdles, he took the Grade One Finale Hurdle at Chepstow on his last run over Christmas.

Currently a 10/1 chance with Hills and Sky Bet for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, making him the shortest British-trained contender for the race, the Horsham handler is hopeful the Olly Harris-owned four-year-old will pass his prep run with flying colours.

“It is all systems go for Saturday,” said Moore on Tuesday.

“He galloped good this morning. I was very pleased with him. As long as everything is all right for the rest of the week, then he goes on Saturday.

“I’m expecting him to run very well. I hope so, anyway. The ground is going to be what he wants up there and it looks like there will be a bit of pace in the race, so fingers crossed.”