Henry Daly’s giant Hillcrest galloped his rivals into submission and halved in price for the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham next month after winning the Prestige Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock.

Having unseated Richard Patrick at Cheltenham last time out, losing his unbeaten record over hurdles in the process, Daly was looking for a confidence booster. Sent off the even-money favourite, Hillcrest set out to make the running but he had Venetia Williams’ Green Book, his main market rival, for company. The pair pulled 10 lengths clear at one stage but Green Book had cracked before the turn for home leaving Nicky Richards’ Crystal Glory as the sole danger, however, Hillcrest powered away after the last to win by eight lengths.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!