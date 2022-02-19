Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Hillcrest: his Cheltenham form is the best on offer
Hillcrest - back to winning ways

Haydock Saturday: Hillcrest halves in price for Albert Bartlett

By Sporting Life
16:57 · SAT February 19, 2022

Henry Daly’s giant Hillcrest galloped his rivals into submission and halved in price for the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham next month after winning the Prestige Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock.

Having unseated Richard Patrick at Cheltenham last time out, losing his unbeaten record over hurdles in the process, Daly was looking for a confidence booster.

Sent off the even-money favourite, Hillcrest set out to make the running but he had Venetia Williams’ Green Book, his main market rival, for company.

The pair pulled 10 lengths clear at one stage but Green Book had cracked before the turn for home leaving Nicky Richards’ Crystal Glory as the sole danger, however, Hillcrest powered away after the last to win by eight lengths.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Daly said: “Having watched that, if he goes to Cheltenham it will be the Albert Bartlett. That’s if he goes, we could wait for Aintree, he won’t do both.

“I don’t actually think he’s had a particularly hard slog today, he’s the only one all day who has pulled away and run through the line.

“They went a really good gallop, I was watching the times on the screen and wincing. He didn’t jump great but Richard said he was more interested in watching the other horse.

“There’s no getting away from it, he’s a proper horse. I’ve said all along at this stage of his career he’s the best I’ve had.

“He doesn’t show it at home, he just gallops, like he does on the racecourse, but he can clearly gallop quite fast!”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING