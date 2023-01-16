Nicky Henderson has entered both Epatante and First Street in the New One Unibet Hurdle at Haydock on Saturday.

The trainer wasn't tempted by the Champion Hurdle trial for Constitution Hill but looks likely to be represented in what is shaping up to be an interesting renewal. I Like To Move It, winner of the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham in November, could bid go get back on track after disappointing in the Relkeel last time, while Jason The Militant is in line to make his first start for Phil Kirby since leaving Henry De Bromhead. The Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle has attracted a good entry including Charlie Longsdon's Rare Edition, who is three-from-three over timber, and the Olly Murphy-trained Chasing Fire, a dual winner at Market Rasen.

Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls have interesting entries with Pembroke and Toothless respectively. However Longsdon warned Rare Edition is not certain to run saying: "I won’t go on heavy ground. He’s a big, weak baby – a classy baby – but he won’t go on heavy ground.If he doesn’t go to Haydock, he’ll go to the Sidney Banks at Huntingdon. I think that is the more likely target at this stage because we know what the ground is going to be like realistically. I know that is two-miles-three, but it’s a sharp two-three.” He added: “I’m looking forward to where he goes next and I was amazed when I heard him described as the best two-miler we’ve got in this country. Yes there are probably half a dozen better ones in Ireland, but it’s fun for us to have a good horse. “Everything matches up right, it’s there and clear to see. He deserves to be where he is and as people say, if he was trained by a Henderson or Nicholls, he would be half the price. We’re lucky to have him.”

Rare Edition impresses at Kempton