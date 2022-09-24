A review of the action from Haydock Park on Saturday where Conservationist earned 1000 Guineas quotes when opening her account in impressive style.
Conservationist (5/2 favourite) earned herself quotes of 33/1 for next year’s 1000 Guineas at Newmarket when opening her account at the second attempt in impressive style at Haydock Park on Saturday.
The daughter of Muhaarar has an attractive pedigree as a half-sister to the Group One-winning sprinter Hello Youmzain and she built on a promising debut effort last month with a front-running performance, having the race in safe keeping at the furlong pole.
Clive Cox’s charge was readily eased down at the line for her two and a half-length success in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes and the winning jockey John Fahy was impressed with what he saw from his charge.
He said: “She’s from a lovely Cheveley Park family and she did it easily. She’s probably done what was expected really, she was second in a lovely race at Newmarket and got a great introduction with Kieran (Shoemark) on her that day.
“It can be a bit of a front-runner track here, so I was eager to get her out and get a position. She travelled up very strong and put it to bed very quick. There were some good pedigrees there when you flick through the race, but she was one that the team have always liked at home.”
The feature on the seven race card was the Lester Piggott First To Last Handicap over five furlongs, which was first run in 2012. This was the first renewal since the death of the legendary jockey, who rode both his first and last UK winners at Haydock Park, in May and it saw an impressive performance from the Charlie Hills-trained Equality (17/2), who shot clear for a three and a quarter length success.
The four-year-old arrived on the back of a good run in the Racing League at Windsor at the beginning of the month and quickly took control on the near-side rail under Dane O’Neill.
That victory was the first of two on the card for the trainer and jockey, who said: “It was a good performance, I spoke to Charlie yesterday and he was very happy and said he’d been training very well. This looked a good race for him and I didn’t know an awful lot about him to be honest apart from looking at his form, but he’s a lovely straightforward horse and he’s got lots of ability to match.
“I met Lester a few times and it was his last season riding when I started. He was just a legend of the game, if you go into the weighing room now the likes of William Buick and James Doyle will tell you that he’s the one who started it off for us all. He revolutionised race riding in England.”
O’Neill was also victorious on stablemate Wanees (5/1) in the Old Boston Handicap over a mile, who he feels could prove to be a good prospect next year. He continued: “He was a little bit boisterous and a bit of a thug with Jim (Crowley) at Goodwood, but he’s trained well since the gelding operation.
“He’s enjoyed the mile today at a nice even pace and he’s done it well. He could well be a nice horse for the Lincoln next year, I’m sure we’ll see him go forward again after this run and he’ll mature a little bit more. He’s definitely got a bit more strengthening to do yet and I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him.”
Meanwhile, young jockey Rhys Clutterbuck moved to within one winner of losing his claim when steering Sterling Knight (18/1) to a tenacious success in the Jill Wilcox-Jones Memorial Handicap over six furlongs.
The pair had been successful off a 2 lbs higher mark at Ascot earlier in the year and he bounced right back to form here, producing a well-timed effort on the near side under his rider – who was pleased with the performance.
He said: “He showed a good attitude, in his last two runs he’s looked like he’s just been looking after himself a bit but we put the cheekpieces on today and I’ve let him find his stride. At Ascot (in May) I went too soon on him and he was running around but today I rode him nice and calm and he picked up lovely for me.
“I can’t complain with how my season is going and the focus now is on losing my claim. My head is down and I’m just going to keep rolling as best as I can and hopefully once I’ve lost it I’ll look to stay here this winter – to keep my connections and everything and just keep going.”
