A review of the action from Haydock Park on Saturday where Conservationist earned 1000 Guineas quotes when opening her account in impressive style.

Conservationist (5/2 favourite) earned herself quotes of 33/1 for next year’s 1000 Guineas at Newmarket when opening her account at the second attempt in impressive style at Haydock Park on Saturday. The daughter of Muhaarar has an attractive pedigree as a half-sister to the Group One-winning sprinter Hello Youmzain and she built on a promising debut effort last month with a front-running performance, having the race in safe keeping at the furlong pole. Clive Cox’s charge was readily eased down at the line for her two and a half-length success in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes and the winning jockey John Fahy was impressed with what he saw from his charge. He said: “She’s from a lovely Cheveley Park family and she did it easily. She’s probably done what was expected really, she was second in a lovely race at Newmarket and got a great introduction with Kieran (Shoemark) on her that day. “It can be a bit of a front-runner track here, so I was eager to get her out and get a position. She travelled up very strong and put it to bed very quick. There were some good pedigrees there when you flick through the race, but she was one that the team have always liked at home.”



The feature on the seven race card was the Lester Piggott First To Last Handicap over five furlongs, which was first run in 2012. This was the first renewal since the death of the legendary jockey, who rode both his first and last UK winners at Haydock Park, in May and it saw an impressive performance from the Charlie Hills-trained Equality (17/2), who shot clear for a three and a quarter length success. The four-year-old arrived on the back of a good run in the Racing League at Windsor at the beginning of the month and quickly took control on the near-side rail under Dane O’Neill. That victory was the first of two on the card for the trainer and jockey, who said: “It was a good performance, I spoke to Charlie yesterday and he was very happy and said he’d been training very well. This looked a good race for him and I didn’t know an awful lot about him to be honest apart from looking at his form, but he’s a lovely straightforward horse and he’s got lots of ability to match. “I met Lester a few times and it was his last season riding when I started. He was just a legend of the game, if you go into the weighing room now the likes of William Buick and James Doyle will tell you that he’s the one who started it off for us all. He revolutionised race riding in England.”

