Saturday Haydock review | Beach life in the Temple

A review of the best of the action from Haydock on Saturday afternoon as Liberty Beach landed the Temple Stakes for John Quinn.

Beach life for Quinn in Temple LIBERTY BEACH made most of the running to win the Casumo Best Odds Guaranteed Temple Stakes for John Quinn at Haydock. The 13/8 favourite showed her customary speed to adopt a prominent position under Jason Hart and he kept a lid on her to keep enough in reserve for a testing final furlong. Challengers came on both sides with Ainsdale and Lady France looking threatening in the closing stages but Liberty Beach dug deep to see them all off. She had a neck in hand from Ainsdale at the line, the runner-up doing his best work late in proceedings. “A very good day – she’s very quick,” said Quinn. “This filly has won three times first time out – the other filly (Keep Busy) has never won first time out. “The two of them are in the King’s Stand, and they’ll go there. “She ran a good race in it last year, only nine days after winning the Cecil Frail here. “She (also) ran a very good race in the Queen Mary as a two-year-old. “I’m delighted. She had to be tough – 50 yards from the line, I thought ‘Oh socks!’. But she dug deep – and as Jason (Hart) said, nothing passed her after the line.” With the standout five-furlong performer Battaash having met with a minor setback which delayed his return to training this season, Quinn hopes race fitness could play a part at Ascot.

“As you know well, it’s nice to get them out and get a run into them. Anyone can only do so much at home, so to have a run into both of these is vital really,” he said. “She has a lot of class, and a lot of speed. She could have been unbeaten as a two-year-old. “She might have gone close in the Queen Mary (with a better draw) – she was second in the Lowther when the winner made the running and kicked. “We didn’t know whether she’d get six. “Then last year she had a very good year. Her last run in the Abbaye was very good. “She’s won on good to firm, good, soft, heavy – both these fillies are very versatile. “The two of them are very good. One has sparked on the day, and the other things just 16:10 Haydock | Full result and free video replay 1st 6 Liberty Beach 13/8f

2nd 1 Ainsdale 12/1 Winning Trainer: J J Quinn | Winning Jockey: Jason Hart

Rohaan strikes in Sandy Lane David Evans' ROHAAN caused a 33/1 shock in the Casumo Bet10Get10 Sandy Lane Stakes earlier on the card. The Mayson gelding is getting well used to upsetting the odds as he came into this on the back of a 22/1 victory at Ascot last time out. That was on fast ground but he showed his versatility by winning on heavy on Saturday and he was cut to 10/1 from 16s for the Wokingham at Royal Ascot on the back of this. Dragon Symbol ran towards the stands' side and lost nothing in defeat with better ground conditions thought to be better for him, while Richard Fahey's Umm Kulthum appreciated the drop back in trip in third. Rohaan changed ownership in the week and running in the colours of Chris Kiely Racing, he hit the front under Shane Kelly entering the final furlong, having been last at one stage. Evans said: “I don’t know why he was that price, because the form was there. “Soft ground, fast ground – he’s a class horse, but nobody seems to realise it. “He can’t go in the Commonwealth Cup, because he’s a gelding. He’s entered in the Wokingham, but he’ll get a penalty for that now – but it doesn’t really matter after that. “This was the logical race to go for, rather than Ascot anyway. “He’s probably had a rushed prep this last week to get here. But it’s all worked out well.” 15:35 Haydock | Full Result and free video replay 1st 6 Rohaan (IRE) 33/1

2nd 2 Dragon Symbol 9/2j

3rd 11 Umm Kulthum (IRE) 10/1

4th 10 Light Refrain 6/1 Sky Bet paid 4 places on this race Winning Trainer: P D Evans | Winning Jockey: S W Kelly

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free