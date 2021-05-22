Saturday Haydock review | Beach life in the Temple

A review of the best of the action from Haydock on Saturday afternoon as Liberty Beach landed the Temple Stakes for John Quinn.
LIBERTY BEACH made most of the running to win the Casumo Best Odds Guaranteed Temple Stakes for John Quinn at Haydock.
The 13/8 favourite showed her customary speed to adopt a prominent position under Jason Hart and he kept a lid on her to keep enough in reserve for a testing final furlong.
Challengers came on both sides with Ainsdale and Lady France looking threatening in the closing stages but Liberty Beach dug deep to see them all off.
She had a neck in hand from Ainsdale at the line, the runner-up doing his best work late in proceedings.
“A very good day – she’s very quick,” said Quinn.
“This filly has won three times first time out – the other filly (Keep Busy) has never won first time out.
“The two of them are in the King’s Stand, and they’ll go there.
“She ran a good race in it last year, only nine days after winning the Cecil Frail here.
“She (also) ran a very good race in the Queen Mary as a two-year-old.
“I’m delighted. She had to be tough – 50 yards from the line, I thought ‘Oh socks!’. But she dug deep – and as Jason (Hart) said, nothing passed her after the line.”
With the standout five-furlong performer Battaash having met with a minor setback which delayed his return to training this season, Quinn hopes race fitness could play a part at Ascot.
“As you know well, it’s nice to get them out and get a run into them. Anyone can only do so much at home, so to have a run into both of these is vital really,” he said.
“She has a lot of class, and a lot of speed. She could have been unbeaten as a two-year-old.
“She might have gone close in the Queen Mary (with a better draw) – she was second in the Lowther when the winner made the running and kicked.
“We didn’t know whether she’d get six.
“Then last year she had a very good year. Her last run in the Abbaye was very good.
“She’s won on good to firm, good, soft, heavy – both these fillies are very versatile.
“The two of them are very good. One has sparked on the day, and the other things just
16:10 Haydock | Full result and free video replay
1st 6 Liberty Beach 13/8f
2nd 1 Ainsdale 12/1
Winning Trainer: J J Quinn | Winning Jockey: Jason Hart
David Evans' ROHAAN caused a 33/1 shock in the Casumo Bet10Get10 Sandy Lane Stakes earlier on the card.
The Mayson gelding is getting well used to upsetting the odds as he came into this on the back of a 22/1 victory at Ascot last time out.
That was on fast ground but he showed his versatility by winning on heavy on Saturday and he was cut to 10/1 from 16s for the Wokingham at Royal Ascot on the back of this.
Dragon Symbol ran towards the stands' side and lost nothing in defeat with better ground conditions thought to be better for him, while Richard Fahey's Umm Kulthum appreciated the drop back in trip in third.
Rohaan changed ownership in the week and running in the colours of Chris Kiely Racing, he hit the front under Shane Kelly entering the final furlong, having been last at one stage.
Evans said: “I don’t know why he was that price, because the form was there.
“Soft ground, fast ground – he’s a class horse, but nobody seems to realise it.
“He can’t go in the Commonwealth Cup, because he’s a gelding. He’s entered in the Wokingham, but he’ll get a penalty for that now – but it doesn’t really matter after that.
“This was the logical race to go for, rather than Ascot anyway.
“He’s probably had a rushed prep this last week to get here. But it’s all worked out well.”
15:35 Haydock | Full Result and free video replay
1st 6 Rohaan (IRE) 33/1
2nd 2 Dragon Symbol 9/2j
3rd 11 Umm Kulthum (IRE) 10/1
4th 10 Light Refrain 6/1
Sky Bet paid 4 places on this race
Winning Trainer: P D Evans | Winning Jockey: S W Kelly
The big handicap at Haydock was the mile Join Casumo Today Silver Bowl which went to the progressive Raadobarg (11/2), handing trainer Roger Varian a 1,000th career success in the process.
Hitting the front two furlongs out, the Night Of Thunder colt kept on well for a comfortable length and a quarter victory.
Speaking from Newmarket, Varian said: “It was a good performance. He has been in good form all year as that is his third win in a row. He likes the cut in the ground. He is genuine and a very pleasant horse to deal with. I’m delighted for the owner (Amo Racing Limited) and delighted for the team.
“He likes these conditions and I hope the handicapper is not too hard on him as plenty wouldn’t have gone in the ground. We will enjoy today and worry about tomorrow.”
The Newmarket-based handler began training in 2011 and on reaching 1,000 winners he commented: “That is our 1000th winner in total including international winners.
“It is a great landmark to reach. I owe all of the owners past and present a thanks for their support and all the team at home working so hard. I have to thank past and present members of them. It is my name on the top but there is a lot of work that goes into it. Without the support of the owners though none of this would have been possible.
“When you start training a thousand winners seems a long way away. Nahrain winning the Opera, a Group One in our first season, was very special. Kingston Hill winning the St Leger, our first and only Classic so far, was also special, as was Postponed winning the Sheema Classic and Juddmonte International.
“They are just three horses but there have been loads. Horses are funny as some of the smaller winners that go unnoticed take as much work, if not more work than the bigger winners and they give you a lot of satisfaction as well.”
Jack Mitchell said of the winner: “He’s a progressive horse and he loves underfoot conditions, which is key, but he’s got a great mind and you can do whatever you want with him – he’s just improving. Obviously it was a big step up in class today, but he’s shown that he can participate at that level.
“His home work from Thirsk has got better and better, the softer ground helps but he’s a class act in his own right. I don’t know the plan, but he’s obviously a candidate for a race like the Britannia Stakes (at Royal Ascot) as he’s got a great mental state to go forward in those big handicaps. I wouldn’t be looking to run him on anything with firm in the description, he just seems to relish it when it’s a bit easier underfoot.”
John Quinn is eyeing up a potential tilt at Royal Ascot next month with Frankenstella (7/1), after her game length success in the two-mile Download The Casumo App Today Handicap.
The four year old Frankel filly could now head for the Ascot Stakes. He said: “She was in the process of running a big race at York and went in between two and got stuck. Being a big animal, she just couldn’t get going after that.
“She came out of the race well and we felt the trip and track and an ease in the ground would suit her. All being well she could head for the two and a half mile handicap at Royal Ascot (Ascot Stakes) next month.”
It proved to be an excellent start to the day for two-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who notched up a 19-1 double on the first two races on the card.
The first of those victories came on the Andrew Balding-trained Classic Lord (3/1) in the mile and a half Casumo Proud To Support British Racing Handicap, who Murphy feels could be set for a good campaign. He said: “He was a very likeable horse at two, he won at Pontefract at Goodwood and I thought he was a bit better than 78.
“He obviously improved from his run at Chester, he goes through soft ground and hopefully he’ll have a good year. He’s a likeable horse, he’s an easy ride and he stays well.”
Murphy was soon in the winners’ enclosure once again, this time on the Ed Walker-trained Molls Memory, who justified 4/1 favouritism when getting up late in the day to win the seven-furlong Casumo Horse Racing And Sports Betting Handicap.
And Murphy was full of praise for the in-form Walker operation. He said: “The race worked out and she relaxed well. In the straight it was a little bit tricky because one group stayed very much stand side and the other group edged towards the middle and I just wanted to get a clear uninterrupted run.
“She found plenty for pressure and hit the line well. It’s the first time she’s won round a turn but she relishes this ground and six and seven is all the same to her. Ed Walker had a great run at York and his horses are flying at the moment.”
When asked about his early double, Murphy commented: “Both horses relished the conditions and I suppose when you look at the card you need to keep that in mind.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.