Haydock Park review: Good day for King Power and Waliyak

Foxes to be Champion?

Andrew Balding could not hide his excitement at the improving colt Foxes Tales, who took the step up to Group company in his stride when winning the Group Three MansionBet Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock Park on Saturday.

The soft conditions meant that just six took their chance in the mile and a quarter contest and all six runners still looked to have some sort of a chance when rounding the bend for home.

Foxes Tales was one of the first off the bridle, but the 5/4 favourite found generously for pressure under Silvestre De Sousa and was well on top at the finish, recording a three quarter length success over Fancy Man on his first try at this level.

The son of Zoffany holds an entry in the Group One QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot later in the season and speaking away from the track, Balding expressed his delight at how his charge was progressing. It was a cross-card Group Three double for the trainer following the success of Majestic Glory in the 100% Racingtv Profits Back To Racing Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket earlier in the afternoon.

Balding, who currently leads the trainers’ championship, said: “It was an excellent performance, he gritted it out well and he’s a horse who’s improving and should hopefully have a good future.

“He showed his class today and I think he was well on top at the end. Although he was the first one off the bridle he really found for pressure, which was great.

“His options are going to be a little bit tight moving forward but he’s in the Champion Stakes at the end of the year, which is a possibility after showing he can handle that kind of ground today. That would another big step up in class so we’ll find something between now and then – hopefully a Group Two race somewhere.”

The winning jockey added: "He must have a lot of ability as I felt he wasn't enjoying that ground. He's won on that type of ground before, but I just felt he wasn't there for me today. He was one of the first off the bridle but he kept finding. He's got a lot to improve mentally and physically as well."

Victory secured a double for De Sousa and owners King Power Racing following the victory of the Roger Varian-trained Fantastic Fox (6/4 favourite) earlier on the card.