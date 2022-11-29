Honeysuckle will face a maximum of eight rivals as she bids for a record-breaking fourth win in the Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Limestone Lad, Solerina and Apple’s Jade all recorded a hat-trick in the two-and-a-half-mile feature, but should Henry de Bromhead’s star make a winning return to action on Sunday, she will stand alone as a four-times victor. The eight-year-old’s 16-race unbeaten record is also on the line, but De Bromhead believes his dual Champion Hurdle winner is ready for action in the Grade One highlight.

He said: “She’s great, not a bother on her. She’s really good and seems in good form. Everyone seems happy with her. She’s done everything she needed to do more or less, she seems good, seems in good form and all is good, we’re happy.” Echoes In Rain finished three lengths behind Honeysuckle when the pair were last seen in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle and that mare is part of a possible three-strong challenge from Willie Mullins. Six-times Grade One winner Klassical Dream and recent Morgiana third Saldier make up the Closutton handler’s squad, with Gordon Elliott also potentially triple-handed with Teahupoo, Commander Of Fleet and Sire Du Berlais. Gavin Cromwell’s Darver Star and the Jessica Harrington-trained Ashdale Bob also feature.

