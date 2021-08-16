Henry de Bromhead’s charge will try to become the fourth horse to complete a hat-trick in the Fairyhouse feature after the popular Limestone Lad and two other brilliant mares in Solerina and Apple’s Jade.

Honeysuckle will be a red-hot favourite to take her career record to a perfect 13 victories from 13 starts, and Peter Molony, racing manager to owner Kenny Alexander, said: “There’s a few nerves all right.

“It’s amazing the following she has and in the week leading her up to her running, you see all the stories coming out and everybody is talking about it – the butterflies start to flutter.”

Honeysuckle scraped home by half a length from the reopposing Ronald Pump 12 months ago before raising her game to complete a Champion Hurdle treble at Leopardstown, Cheltenham and Punchestown.

Molony is hopeful the seven-year-old is fitter than she was at the start of last season.

He added: “By Henry’s own admission, she was probably a little short for this race last year. She took a blow for the first time ever in a race I think, but her class and her guts got her home.

“I’d say it’s probably a hotter race on paper this year, but Henry seems to be pretty happy with her – he’s always quite cautious, but he seems as happy as he ever does.

“Please God, first of all she comes home safe and hopefully she can get the job done for us again.”