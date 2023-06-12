The trainer confirmed via Twitter that the Juddmonte-owned filly, winner of three of her four career starts, is heading to a new career as a broodmare.

A daughter of Golden Horn, she was unraced at two and having won a maiden at Wolverhampton on debut last year, progressed to win the Galtres Stakes at York and finish second in the St Leger, before being demoted to fourth for causing interference.

She returned to action with a thrilling last-gasp win in the Group Three Al Rayyan Stakes at Newbury last month.