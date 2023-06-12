Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Royal Ascot
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Haskoy and Frankie Dettori surge to the front
Haskoy and Frankie Dettori surge to the front

Haskoy retired after suffering strained tendon

By Sporting Life
13:05 · MON June 12, 2023

Ralph Beckett has revealed Haskoy has been retired after suffering a tendon injury.

The trainer confirmed via Twitter that the Juddmonte-owned filly, winner of three of her four career starts, is heading to a new career as a broodmare.

A daughter of Golden Horn, she was unraced at two and having won a maiden at Wolverhampton on debut last year, progressed to win the Galtres Stakes at York and finish second in the St Leger, before being demoted to fourth for causing interference.

She returned to action with a thrilling last-gasp win in the Group Three Al Rayyan Stakes at Newbury last month.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING