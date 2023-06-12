Ralph Beckett has revealed Haskoy has been retired after suffering a tendon injury.
The trainer confirmed via Twitter that the Juddmonte-owned filly, winner of three of her four career starts, is heading to a new career as a broodmare.
A daughter of Golden Horn, she was unraced at two and having won a maiden at Wolverhampton on debut last year, progressed to win the Galtres Stakes at York and finish second in the St Leger, before being demoted to fourth for causing interference.
She returned to action with a thrilling last-gasp win in the Group Three Al Rayyan Stakes at Newbury last month.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org