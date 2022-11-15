The raceday stewards deemed Haskoy’s rider Frankie Dettori to have caused interference to the Neil Callan-ridden Giavellotto that was sufficient enough to place her behind Marco Botti’s colt who was promoted to third.

At the appeal hearing on Tuesday two incidents were looked at in minute detail by the independent disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority and the relevant legal teams.

The first occurred between the three- and two-furlong poles, with the Ralph Beckett-trained, Juddmonte-owned Haskoy – who finished two lengths behind winner Eldar Eldarov – drifting towards the rail, causing Callan to stop riding briefly and switch to Dettori’s outside.

By the time Callan had got Giavellotto back on an even keel and was closing on Haskoy once more, the filly again drifted to her left, causing a second bout of interference, though not as substantial as the first.

Callan said: “About two and a half out I started to make my move and I noticed Mr Dettori have a glance over his shoulder so I gave him a shout to tell him I was there. I got carried left and ran out of room.

“I lost momentum and had to pick my horse back up after further interference on my outside and then Mr Dettori drifted back out so I went for the rail again, but half a furlong from home Mr Dettori switched his whip and his filly leaned in on me again which cost me more ground.”

Roderick Moore, acting on behalf of Haskoy’s connections, put it to Callan that he was already riding a hard finish three furlongs out, to which the jockey disagreed, suggesting he was merely winding his mount up before asking for a full effort and he dismissed an accusation from Moore that he never stopped riding at any stage.

“It’s not like on a PlayStation,” said Callan. “You can’t just press a reverse button. It’s happening in real time at 40mph, I had to switch back and the side angle clearly shows that.”