Song of The Clyde wins under Rossa Ryan
Harry's Half Million By Goffs report and reaction

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu August 21, 2025 · 3 min ago

Clive Cox was the toast of York once again after landing the Harry's Half Million By Goffs for the third year in succession.

Having saddled Dragon Leader and Diligently to victory in York's valuable sales race in 2023 and 2024 respectively, Cox relied on the Middleham Park Racing-owned Song Of The Clyde this time around and Rossa Ryan's mount didn't let his syndicate down, toughing it out to beat 66/1 outsider Boston Dan by three-quarters of a length.

Ardisia (18/1) finished third with 33/1 chance Astrazar fourth and Anthelia - in the first colours of Middleham Park - was fourth at 9/2.

"It's just fabulous," said Cox on ITV Racing.

"I'm just really pleased, it's just great to have a horse with his mind and his ability. This fella is going to go on from this, I'm sure.

"Everybody works very hard and when you get these occasions it's what we all do it for.

"We just made a lot of people from Middleham Park very happy."

Winning jockey Ryan said: "He's trained this horse to the minute and he was the perfect candidate to come here.

"I jumped, got in a great rhythm, I was able to take a breather before the two pole. He's definitely a horse with plenty of size and scope, he'll get better in time

"This is what owners need, this is a syndicate horse and everyone will enjoy this, a big day at York."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

