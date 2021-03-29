Harry’s Bar to shoulder Irish hopes on Finals Day at Lingfield

There have been 13 Irish-trained runners on Finals Day, with the sole success courtesy of the Tracey Collins-trained Captain Joy in the 2016 All-Weather Mile Championships.

Harry’s Bar heads the betting for the Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships (3.10, 15 entries) over six furlongs.

A seven-time winner on the All-Weather for James Fanshawe, Harry’s Bar made a promising start for McGuinness when winning the six-furlong Listed Belgrave Stakes at Dundalk in November.

Following an impressive success over the same course and distance on February 5, Harry’s Bar finished 10th in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint in Saudi Arabia on February 20.

In order to have his third qualifying run for Finals Day, Harry’s Bar stepped up to a mile for the first time in a conditions race at Dundalk on March 12, in which he finished third.

McGuinness said: “Harry’s Bar is a definite runner, all being well, and Hollie Doyle is booked to ride him.

“He ran over a mile last time purely to get him qualified for Finals Day – it was a choice of that race or sending him over to Wolverhampton.

“I have been very happy with his progress since. He worked last week in Dundalk and his rider Ian Brennan was very, very happy.

“Harry’s Bar is a real All-Weather specialist and in his two runs for us at Dundalk over six furlongs, he has been magic. On a good, sound surface, he is very good. We think he will run a big race.”

Joseph O’Brien confirmed that Ireland’s other Finals Day entry Grandmaster Flash will not run in the Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships (2.00, 10 entries).