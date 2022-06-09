Harry Three looks to be Cox’s leading chance after a one-and-half length victory in a six-furlong handicap at Newmarket last month.

Though Watchya also has a progressive profile, winning two of his last three races – including at Lingfield just over a fortnight ago.

The pair are drawn on opposite sides of a 19-runner-field for the three-year-old only heritage handicap with Harry Three set to jump from stall 19 and Watchya from stall four.

Cox said: “Both horses won their previous start, so come here in top, winning form. Harry Three was quite impressive at Newmarket. Obviously he is up in the weights for that but we’re delighted we’ve got Ryan Moore on board. Hopefully the high draw is helpful.

“Watchya is a dual winner on the all-weather this year – he took a little bit of a sideways step at Ascot in between. But he won very nicely at Lingfield last time. He’s drawn on the other side. Hopefully, he’ll appreciate conditions and goes there in good form” (another former champion jockey, Jim Crowley, is his partner.)

“Both horses would be very much more at home on a drier surface, so hopefully it will suit both parties. They’re scopey, pleasing individuals. It’s nice to have quality horses that we can be competitive with at this level. That’s precisely what we dream of and strive to achieve.”