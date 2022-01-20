After running out an impressive winner at Haydock last month, Shakem Up’Arry will return to Merseyside for the Grade Two Patrick Coyne Memorial Altcar Novices’ Chase on Saturday.

The eight-year-old carried high hopes as a novice hurdler, with his best performance coming when second in last year’s Tolworth, albeit beaten 12 lengths by Metier.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager said: “I’m looking forward to a big weekend! I have Shakem Up’Arry and Bowtogreatness, who both won last time out.

“Shakem Up’Arry is a nice horse. He came to Newbury a couple of years ago and we thought we would win, but we bashed into a horse called Shishkin! He jumped the last upsides, and then he changed gear and went away.

“He is a nice horse and he is going chasing now. He would have won first time up at Ffos Las – he was absolutely cantering when he fell. He came back a couple of weeks ago at Haydock and beat a horse who had won quite comfortably the last time (Casa Tall).

“So, I’m looking forward to it. I like him.”